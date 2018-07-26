May 25, 1934 ~ June 11, 2018

Heaven gained another angel on Monday, June 11, 2018. Marian Ellen Jordan, a most beautiful, loving, funny, and joyous lady, passed away at the age of 84 in Elk Grove, CA. Marian was born on May 25, 1934 in Aberdeen, Washington to Robert B. Glasgow and Ruth G. Williams. During the Vietnam years she was employed at the 1155th TechOpsSqdn, McClellan AFB Central Laboratory and always spoke fondly of her many Air Force friends. Marian was the founder of the first public library in Kings Beach, her crown-jewel personal accomplishment. She also loved to sing opera, adored England, all things Jane Austen, was a voracious reader, and played the piano with a passion.

Marian always loved a good burger and her afternoon "Martini Time" was serious business. When her grandchildren visited, they loved her special buttered toast. She truly was Snow White: the birds would literally eat from her hand. Marian had a precious giggle that could melt your heart and a beautiful smile that lit up any room. She was the epitome of grace and had the unique ability to make even the simplest event seem ever so special for her family and friends. She loved the Lake Tahoe area, and when it snowed Marian was at her happiest.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert Jordan. She is survived by her two children, Kathy Wayland and Jeff Chambers; her four grandchildren, Tracy Marian, Jeremy, Jeffery, and April; and her five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Gavin, Harper, Hunter, and Cooper.

Peace be with you, Sweet Marian!