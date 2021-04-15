Michael Heil

Michael Heil

July 19, 1957 – December 9, 2020

Michael Curtis Heil passed on December 9, 2020, in Anchorage Alaska, surrounded by family.

Curt was born July 19, 1957 to Michael and Earlene Heil, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Curt was the oldest of four children with Brad, Kelly and Eric. He has three children: Michael, Nick, and Kelly along with four grandchildren Michelle, Azalea, David, and Daniel.

In 1969 the family moved to Leadville, Colorado. In the magnificence of the Rockies, Curt enjoyed camping, fishing, & hunting. He competed in alpine skiing, baseball, & football, and was a Boy Scout. He had a knack for arts & craft and created many wonderful pieces for his family. He loved to perform and had acting roles in high school theatre; Paint Your Wagon, Guys & Dolls, and Charlie Brown Christmas. Curt had a keen sense of humor & was quick to wit!

After high school, Curt ventured to Alaska and worked in seismographic and oil exploration on Alaska’s North slope Prudhoe Bay. Curt became a skilled operator, welder, and fitter in the petroleum industry and was proudest to construct the Liberty Project in Alaska’s Beaufort Sea. He also worked in Colorado where he operated ski trail groomers at Vail. There he met Denise Romano, would move to Truckee, California, marry and raise a family. Curt worked at Squaw Valley where he was proud to help reconstruct the mountain tramway. He then worked for Placer County Highway Department repairing and rebuilding heavy equipment. He returned to Alaska to commercial fish in Bristol Bay and resume work in the oil industry. Curt’s last job was driving school bus in Palmer & Ketchikan, Alaska.

Curt had a strong devotion for his children and grandchildren. He was a loving and passionate father, caring and supportive brother, successful and proud son, knowledgeable and proud Grandpa, and so much more than words can say! He was always joking, laughing, and fought hard in his lifetime.

Blossom and Grow Forever Curt Heil~ rest in peace and love!