Obituary: Melissa Ariza

Melissa Ariza

August 7, 1969 – September 5, 2024

Melissa Jean Ariza (Sanders), 55, passed away at home on September 5, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Melissa grew up in Santa Barbara where she graduated from Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College earning an associate’s degree in nursing and eventually advancing her education with a bachelor’s degree. It’s not surprising she chose a career in nursing, as she was a compassionate and loving person who cared deeply for others. Melissa was passionate in her belief in equality for all, the humane treatment of all creatures, and respect for Mother Earth. Her home was her sanctuary with the beautiful gardens she cultivated every season as well as the love for her family and pets (her ‘4-legged children’). Melissa truly radiated light and love. She had a natural ability to attract people and make close friends wherever she went, which is evident by the wide circle of friends that she had.

In 1993, Melissa met her husband-to-be, Dave, in Santa Barbara. They wed and moved to Truckee in 1995, where they started their family and raised 2 beautiful young men, Nathan and Bennett. Melissa was a registered nurse at Tahoe Forest Hospital for 28 years, 25 of which were spent in the Labor & Delivery Department. There she helped hundreds of babies enter the world and made life-long friends. In the last year of her life, she worked as a school nurse for TTUSD at Truckee High School and Alder Creek Middle School. As one who did not take life changes lightly, she was nervous about her new job as a school nurse but quickly found herself in what she described as her “dream job”. She loved going to school each day and working with the students and dedicated staff.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Ariza, their sons, Nathan and Bennett, mother, Glenda Wills, siblings, Lisa & Robert Smith, Brian and Mia Sanders, & Tamara Sweeten. Her beloved in-laws, Betty and Bob Ariza, Shellie & Brian Keaveney, Robin Clark, John Ariza & Anna Ellis, and Ken Ariza. Plus, numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of her family whom she adored. She was predeceased by her father, Jerry Sanders, and stepfather, Mark Wills.

Thank you to the incredible tribe of women who stood by Melissa’s side and surrounded her with love. The family also wishes to thank the doctors and staff of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Cancer Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital for the compassion and care they gave Melissa. A special Thank you to the Hospice Staff, especially Melissa’s angel, Caitlin. Thank you to Kim Bateman for her generous spirit and gentle guidance during Melissa’s final weeks.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Truckee Humane Society in memory of Melissa. 10961 Stevens Ln., Truckee, CA 96161

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 1:00 PM at the Truckee High School gymnasium located at 11725 Donner Pass Road. In the spirit of Melissa’s natural preference for bright and cheerful surroundings, colorful attire is welcomed and encouraged.