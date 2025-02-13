Obituary: Steve Booker
April 30, 1952 – October 6, 2024
It is with great sadness long time south shore resident Steve Booker passed away on Sunday, October 6th in the comfort of his home. He is survived by his wife, Ellen and two sons, Brad and Ben along with nine siblings.
Steve graduated STHS in 1970 where he was active in football and track & field. Steve also served his country honorably in the United States Army. After his service he started his own business as a general contractor building many homes in the south shore area. Steve was well known for his hard work ethic and friendly disposition. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf with his many friends.
He will truly be missed by all. A remembrance celebration will be held on April 13th at 2pm at AleWorX Lake Tahoe.
