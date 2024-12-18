Olympic Valley’s rising star Mack Winterberger heads to 2024 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The stoke is high as the Olympic Valley Freestyle Freeride Team (OVFree) celebrates an incredible milestone for one of its rising stars. Mack Winterberger, 16 of Truckee has officially qualified for the 2024 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix – a Freeski World Cup halfpipe event – set to take place at Copper Mountain, Colorado this week, December 19-21, 2024. This marks Winterberger’s first-ever qualification for a Grand Prix event, solidifying his spot among freeskiing’s elite.

Mack Winterberger Provided / Sugar Bowl

Winterberger’s signature mix of smooth style, big tricks and hard work has been front and center this last year, and it’s all paying off in a big way. His recent results include a 4th Place finish at Nationals Open Class Halfpipe and 7th Place at the ANC Continental Cup in September.

Adding to the excitement, OVFree athletes Abby Winterberger (14, Truckee) and Keva Kelly (14, Tahoe City) have received invitations to forerun the prestigious event. Forerunners ski the course prior to the competition to set the tone for the contest and showcase the course’s potential.

Abby Winterberger Provided / USASA

Abby Winterberger has a competitive resume beyond her 14 years. Her recent results include:

1st Place – USASA Open Class Halfpipe, Copper Mountain, CO April 2024

1st Place – USASA Open Class Slopestyle, Copper Mountain, CO April 2024

2nd Place – ANC Continental Cup, New Zealand, September 2024

Keva Kelly, also 14, has also been turning heads with these performances:

4th Place – ANC Continental Cup, New Zealand, September 2024

3rd Place – FIS Futures Tour Slopestyles, Mammoth Mountain, March 2024

Keva Kelly Provided

“Having Mack in the Grand Prix and Abby and Keva as forerunners highlights the depth of talent on our team,” said OVFree Head Freeski Coach Cooper Davidson. “These athletes have worked incredibly hard, and it’s inspiring to see their efforts recognized on such a big stage. Most impressive is that these athletes qualified without having a halfpipe to train on at their home mountain, which takes grit and determination.”

The 2024 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain runs from December 14-17, featuring the best freeski and snowboard athletes from around the globe. The Woodward Copper Halfpipe on Copper’s lower Main Vein trail—the first Olympic-size halfpipe to open in North America every season—will host the event. The massive 22-foot-tall pipe, built to Olympic qualifying standards, stretches nearly 550 feet in length, 70 feet in width, and features an 18-degree pitch. Athletes typically perform about five skills throughout its length, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Spectators can join the action by hiking to the base of the halfpipe from Center Village, with prime viewing spots along the bottom or the left wall of the pipe during the competition.

Since 1998, the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix has been the longest-running winter action sports tour and an integral part of the Stifel U.S. Freeski Team and Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team Olympic qualification series. This legendary tour has launched the careers of Olympic medalists such as Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard, Shaun White, David Wise, and Nick Goepper. The competition format includes a qualifications phase where the best one of two runs counts and a finals phase where the best one of three runs determines the winner.

Be sure to tune in and cheer on the team as they represent Olympic Valley and push the limits of freeskiing.