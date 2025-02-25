Placer County commits to North Tahoe trail expansion

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – North Tahoe’s trail network is set for a transformative expansion, thanks to a $9 million investment approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 21. This funding, drawn from transient occupancy tax revenues, will support seven key projects, with nearly $5.9 million dedicated to trail construction and improvements.

The Resort Triangle trail network—designed to connect Tahoe City, Kings Beach, and Truckee via a continuous paved bike trail—will see major enhancements. Among the funded projects are segment 1 of the North Tahoe Shared-Use Trail, the North Tahoe Trail access improvement project, continued development of the Martis Valley Trail, and the reconstruction of a segment of the West Shore Trail.

“The Resort Triangle Trail will provide a paved Class 1 path that connects Tahoe City, Kings Beach, and Truckee,” Andy Deinken, Engineer for Placer County, said. “The community has consistently expressed the desire for a paved trail network that offers an alternative to automobile travel, is safe and accessible to all users, and enhances access to the region’s recreational opportunities. Placer County is excited to champion this effort with our partner agencies to support economic vitality and promote healthy lifestyles through a safe, enjoyable trail network for bicycle and pedestrian travel.”

Major Trail Projects Funded

Tahoe City Public Utility District Multi-Use Trails

Funding: $3.9 million (2024-2025 increase: $1.37 million)

A significant portion of funding will go toward rehabilitating 17.2 miles of aging trail infrastructure. Issues such as pavement cracking, root intrusion, ADA compliance, and drainage problems will be addressed. The North Shore Trail reconstruction, begun in June 2024, realigned 2.2 miles between Tahoe City and Dollar Point, improving safety and accessibility.

A new West Shore Reconstruction Project will overhaul 2.35 miles of trail between Sunnyside Resort and Idlewild Way, enhancing mobility and safety while preserving the scenic beauty of Lake Tahoe.

Martis Valley Trail

Funding: $2 million (2024-2025 increase: $1.2 million)

This 10-mile paved Class 1 trail through Martis Valley and Northstar is a crucial segment of the Resort Triangle network. Currently, 4.55 miles have been completed, linking Truckee to Northstar’s Castle Peak Parking Lots. The next phase, Segment 3F, will extend the trail 1.23 miles to Northstar Village.

North Tahoe Trail – Segment 1

Funding: $1.2 million (2024-2025 increase: $2.8 million)

This 2.4-mile paved trail will connect North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista to Carnelian Bay. The regional park trailhead will feature drinking water stations, a shaded shelter, and benches. Recent work includes geotechnical exploration and finalizing design plans for construction.

Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements

Funding: $741,000 (2024-2025 increase: $759,000)

This initiative will expand the Grove Street parking lot, add electric vehicle charging stations, and improve pedestrian access to businesses and recreational spots. Future additions may include a public restroom, pending additional funding.

The Resort Triangle remains a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts from across the country, drawn by its breathtaking scenery and year-round recreation, from skiing and snowboarding to hiking and biking. With these investments, Placer County aims to ease congestion, encourage sustainable transportation, and enhance the outdoor experience for residents and visitors alike.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.