Placer County issues health advisory for Carnelian Bay area following sewage spill

Placer County has issued a health advisory in the Carnelian Bay area of Lake Tahoe following a sewage spill that reached the lake yesterday evening.

Lake visitors are advised that bacteria levels may be high in the area and that water contact

could cause illness.

The advisory area covers the shoreline northeast from Carnelian West Beach to Manzanita Avenue and southwest to 4600 North Lake Boulevard.

The California Tahoe Conservancy has ordered its Patton Beach and Carnelian West Beach closed until further notice as the North Tahoe Public Utility District continues its cleanup of the affected beach areas.

Placer County environmental health specialists are posting advisory notices along lakeshore access areas and notifying lakeshore property owners.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, a private contractor working in Carnelian Bay struck the NTPUD’s main sewer export pipeline. Sewage from the pipeline overflowed into the nearby parking lot and reached Lake Tahoe.

Crews from the NTPUD were on scene immediately and the pipeline has been repaired.

All local and water quality agencies have been notified and the NTPUD is working in consultation with Placer County Environmental Health to sample and test the water quality.

There is no risk to the public drinking water system. Those with properties on private water from the lake in the advisory area should be aware that bacteria levels may be higher than they normally are for a period of time.

Initial water quality test results are expected within the next 24 hours. Placer County and the NTPUD will provide updates on the advisory and closure areas as test results are evaluated.

For public questions about the advisory and related health risks, contact:

Placer County

530-745-2300, environmentalhealth@placer.ca.gov

For questions about the beach cleanup efforts, sewer impacts or beach closures, contact:

North Tahoe Public Utility District

Justin Broglio

530-414-8401, jbroglio@ntpud.org