Sierra Sun Year in Review

With the lackluster winter Tahoe has been experiencing so far, it’s easy to forget the massive amount of snow we started 2023 with. For the first few months of the year, snow was all anyone could talk about.

Summer started late but once it hit, it seemed to fly by, especially since there were no huge fires in the area for the first time in many years.

Weather is always a hot topic of conversation in the basin, but there were plenty of other news stories that caught the public’s interest. From businesses closing, to new businesses opening; from developments in housing to scientific progress, here are some of the top read stories of 2023.

January

Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall.

Only 30 days ago, Lake Tahoe’s lake level was at 6,222.56 feet. About a month later, the lake is currently now at 6,224.02 feet, and still quickly rising. This rapid rise in lake level is credited to the ongoing winter storms, bringing Tahoe above its natural rim.

According to the U.S. Water Master’s Office, Lake Tahoe rang in the new year strong, receiving a 0.43-foot rise on Jan. 1 alone, ranking seventh overall in the period of record for single-day lake level rise. When analyzing Tahoe’s low point just 30 days ago and comparing to current conditions, the influx of water is substantial.

Read the full article at https://www.sierrasun.com/news/above-the-rim-ongoing-winter-storms-lead-to-rapid-rise-for-lake-tahoe/

February

‘Life threatening situation’: Blizzard warning issued for Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Gas up the snowblowers, get bundled up and batten down the hatches, a major winter storm is headed to Truckee-Tahoe that officials are calling a “life threatening situation.”

Officials are advising against traveling in the Sierra and suggests staying indoors and riding out a major multi-day winter storm poised to slam into the region.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a blizzard warning that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Monday and lasts through 4 a.m. Wednesday for heavy snow and strong winds.

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/life-threatening-situation-blizzard-warning-issued-for-truckee-tahoe/

March –

Flipping out: Lake Tahoe fully mixes for first time since 2018-19

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — It might not look like it but Lake Tahoe is going through some changes. The lake is flipping for the first time since the winter of 2018-19.

What does that mean? It means it fully mixed vertically from top to bottom.

The full mixing started on Feb. 27 or 28 and while it’s an annual event in shallower lakes, with Tahoe’s 1,640-foot depth, it’s a less common occurrence.

How do we know it flipped? UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center researchers are on the lake every week sampling the water quality, the phytoplankton, and the overall health. Researchers also maintain instruments in the lake, which take measurements every few minutes.

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/flipping-out-lake-tahoe-fully-mixes-for-first-time-since-2018-19/

April

‘That’s Life’: The rise, fall and possible redemption of the Cal-Neva Lodge

The Cal-Neva Lodge & Casino irreversibly changed the history of north shore Lake Tahoe when it opened in 1926. What started as a simple plot of land for friendly gatherings became 14 acres of walls that saw famous celebrities, mobsters, and guests from all over the region looking to gamble, get a taste of the good life in the basin, or simply start a new life all together.

The History

Known as the “Lady of the Lake” and the “Castle in the Sky,” the once log cabin was built by wealthy San Francisco businessman Robert Sherman, who initially contracted out the project with Adler Larson to entertain his friends and guests.

“North Lake Tahoe was known for gaming casinos even on the California side in the early 20th century before Nevada legalization,” said Tahoe Sierra Historian/Author Mark McLaughlin. “Same was true in Truckee. Tipsters would let operators know when law enforcement was on the way so slot machines and tables could be hidden before their arrival, similar to how alcohol was served here during Prohibition.

“The Nevada side of the lake was also very popular for gaming among movie stars and the rich across the country doing Reno’s Divorce Era; just another distraction while those trying to dumb a spouse spent the mandatory six week waiting period,” he added.

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/thats-life-the-rise-fall-and-possible-redemption-of-the-cal-neva-lodge/

May

Trout Creek Outfitters instilling passion for fly fishing

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The town of Truckee serves as a hub for rich history, rugged terrain, and outdoor recreation. With the Truckee River snaking through the city limits, one of the hobbies that Truckee locals and visitors indulge in is fly fishing.

Trout Creek Outfitters, located just across the train tracks from the Truckee River, is a full-service fly shop that’s taking it a step farther than just providing retail in their brick and mortar location. Run by a group of close friends and family, the fly shop is paving the way to make fishing a fun, accessible, and unifying sport year-round.

“Owning and operating Trout Creek Outfitters is a dream come true,” Miles Zimmerman, co-owner of Trout Creek Outfitters said. “With the help of a great group of people, I can’t help but feel like we’ve created something special.”

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/trout-creek-outfitters-instilling-passion-for-fly-fishing/#:~:text=%E2%80%9COwning%20and%20operating%20Trout%20Creek,a%20genuine%20passion%20for%20fishing.

June

Historic Chambers Landing reopens under new ownership

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Combining Tahoe’s rich history with a new, modern spin, waterfront restaurant Chambers Landing is celebrating a grand re-opening in advance of this summer season, under new ownership.

The West Shore staple is under the new ownership of South Lake Tahoe local business owner, Luca Genasci. Genasci is the founder of both AleWorX restaurant locations, The Bistro at the Corner, Lakeview Social, Backyard Bar & Grill, Cocktail Corner; and recently acquired ownership of The Lake House Restaurant in South Lake Tahoe. Genasci and his team have been working towards the opening of Chambers Landing for months, and are excited to finally celebrate the re-opening of the historic restaurant under the Tahoe Lifestyle & Leisure umbrella.

“We consider our team to be experienced-based food and beverage operators,” Genasci said. “We plan to really enhance the guest experience. Our team is excited to bring a new Chambers Landing to West Shore, with the same Tahoe charm that’s always been there.”

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/historic-chambers-landing-reopens-under-new-ownership/#:~:text=Chambers%20Landing%20is%20now%20open,Chambers%20Lodge%2C%20Homewood%2C%20Calif.

July

Pearl in peril: Grand Jury report looks at health of Donner Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif – Located within the Town of Truckee, Donner Lake is the go-to spot for residents, vacationers, and tourists looking to sunbathe, swim, fish, and paddleboard amongst its beautiful alpine setting.

“Donner Lake and its basin are home to significant natural and cultural resources,” says Michelle Prestowitz, Project Director Truckee River Watershed Council. She continues by saying, “Many people know it as a recreational destination, but it also supports a diverse array of freshwater and wildlife species and habitat, including rare and endangered plants and animals. It is managed as an important water supply reservoir for northern Nevada and is home to commercial businesses and residential neighborhoods.”

One hundred fifty years of physical and ecological impacts associated with natural resource use, development of major infrastructure, and land development, Donner Lake and the larger Middle Truckee River Watershed have actually been listed as impaired for sediment under the Federal Clean Water Act for many years.

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/pearl-in-peril-grand-jury-report-looks-at-health-of-donner-lake/

August

Burnt Cedar trees poisoned, Incline Village staff look for answers

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Six trees have been poisoned at Burnt Cedar Beach in Incline Village, totaling the amount of poisoned trees to twelve at the private beach located along Lakeshore Blvd.

Incline Village General Improvement District Superintendent of Parks Steven Phillips explained that last year in July 2022, staff noticed the smell of diesel, and found out that six trees had been poisoned.

“Those trees didn’t survive,” said Phillips. “This year, we were starting to do some rings around the trees, and we noticed the smell of diesel again. So what we ended up with was six large trees have been poisoned again.”

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/burnt-cedar-trees-poisoned-incline-village-staff-look-for-answers/

September

Save Mart in Tahoe City to close due to lease not being renewed by landlord

TAHOE CITY, Calif.— After more than 50 years of serving the Tahoe City community, the property landlord of the Save Mart store in Tahoe City has chosen not to renew the store’s lease.

The store will close on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Currently, the only other Save Mart on the north shore is on Deerfield Drive in Truckee.

“Despite our best efforts, the property landlord of the Save Mart store in Tahoe City has chosen not to renew our lease, forcing us to vacate the store,” said a statement released by the Save Mart companies. “We have proudly served the Tahoe City community for more than 50 years and are deeply disappointed in this decision.”

Tahoe City Save Mart associates will be offered job opportunities at other stores within the Save Mart companies.

“We are actively exploring other locations so that we can continue to serve the Tahoe City community,” said the statement.

October

Truckee local Becca Noble celebrates end of writers strike

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Truckee local and Hollywood writer Becca Noble joined thousands on the picket line this summer as the Writers Guild of America held a months long strike.

A devoted aficionado of horror and Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan, Noble has often found the dense woods to be a wellspring of chilling inspiration. In fact, her very first script, penned at the age of 18, fit into the horror genre. It spun a tale of prom night at High Camp in Olympic Valley, where students find themselves ensnared in a snowstorm and face a menacing monster. Noble aptly christened it Indomitable, drawing from the inscription at the Donner Party Memorial.

“Horror is a cathartic and wonderful communal experience. It has always been a vehicle for social and political change,” said Noble.

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/truckee-local-becca-noble-celebrates-end-of-writers-strike/

November

‘It felt like the whole town of Truckee showed up;’ Truckee High Wolverines win State Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Securing a State Championship is a tremendous accomplishment. And the notion of winning “Back to Back” State Championships is an even rarer feat, a pinnacle that few teams reach. The town of Truckee is privileged, some might argue even accustomed, to the pursuit of a State Championship on an annual basis.

The Truckee Wolverines achieved something extraordinary on a Saturday, a feat that caught many fans off guard. However, to the players and perhaps some of the coaches, it wasn’t entirely unexpected. “Last year we were an underdog team, and this year we had a target on our back. The preparation that went into this season started back in January,” Head Coach Josh Ivens continues, “So right now it’s time to sit back and take it all in.”

The 2022 Wolverines rebounded remarkably from a disheartening loss to the Elko Indians in week three, turning the tide with nine consecutive victories, including a crucial playoff win against Elko, culminating in the State Championship.

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/it-felt-like-the-whole-town-of-truckee-showed-up-truckee-high-wolverines-win-state-championship/

December

Tahoe conservation groups sue Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – Multiple Tahoe based nonprofits filed a petition against Placer County and its Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

The petition alleges that several actions taken by the board during their Oct. 31 public meeting regarding the Tahoe Basin Area Plan, or TBAP, violated the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. This act requires public agencies to “look before they leap” by reviewing the potential environmental impacts of their actions before taking them, according to a California state website .

The TBAP serves as the zoning code for the Tahoe area of Placer County. It replaced all prior regulations, standards, and plans for the over 72 square-mile area when Placer adopted the plan in 2016. Kings Beach, Tahoe City, Carnelian Bay, Dollar Point, Sunnyside, Homewood, Tahoe Vista, and Tahoma all lie within the plan’s area.

Read the full article here – https://www.sierrasun.com/news/tahoe-conservation-groups-sue-placer-county/

What did our reporter like writing –

Cultivating Togetherness: Slow Food partners with local artist, Love Andreyev

Did you know you can tell time from your shadow? Slow Food volunteer Michael Raffaeli does. And he wasted no time sharing with a reporter from the Sierra Sun, on her first day on the job, how clocks aren’t necessary when you’ve got your shadow.

According to Raffaeli, as the sun ascends, shadows will initially stretch westward, reaching their shortest length around midday. Subsequently, they will extend eastward, gradually lengthening until sunset. This consistent shift in length serves as a reliable method for estimating the time. At the Slow Food community garden at Truckee River Regional Park, you never know what valuable knowledge you might pick up.

Slow Food Lake Tahoe is dedicated to fostering a self-sufficient food culture in the community. Their goal is to educate people about cultivating, preparing, and obtaining local and sustainable food, emphasizing the importance of good, clean, and fair food accessibility to everyone.

From Zoe – It was really my first story out in the field and it was invigorating. I got to walk up and say, “I’m Zoe and I’m from the Sierra Sun.” I met so many wonderful humans who were just so passionate about teaching me all the best growing techniques. I think it’s so critical that people learn how to grow their own food and take their sustenance into their own hands. A green thumb is really a superpower. And food can heal.