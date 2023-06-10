Historic Chambers Landing reopens under new ownership

The Chambers Landing Boathouse has been a staple on Lake Tahoe as the first lakefront bar, founded in the mid-1800's.

Provided/Tahoe Lifestyle & Leisure

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Combining Tahoe’s rich history with a new, modern spin, waterfront restaurant Chambers Landing is celebrating a grand re-opening in advance of this summer season, under new ownership.

The West Shore staple is under the new ownership of South Lake Tahoe local business owner, Luca Genasci. Genasci is the founder of both AleWorX restaurant locations, The Bistro at the Corner, Lakeview Social, Backyard Bar & Grill, Cocktail Corner; and recently acquired ownership of The Lake House Restaurant in South Lake Tahoe. Genasci and his team have been working towards the opening of Chambers Landing for months, and are excited to finally celebrate the re-opening of the historic restaurant under the Tahoe Lifestyle & Leisure umbrella.

“We consider our team to be experienced-based food and beverage operators,” Genasci said. “We plan to really enhance the guest experience. Our team is excited to bring a new Chambers Landing to West Shore, with the same Tahoe charm that’s always been there.”

The West Shore restaurant and pier’s location is historic, as it was initially founded during the midst of the Gold Rush in the mid-1800’s. Formerly known as “Hunter’s Retreat,” Chambers Landing served as a hunting and fishing resort that offered close to 20 log cabins and tents for sailors, fishing enthusiasts, and hunters in the local area. In 1875, the first ever boathouse built on Lake Tahoe was built on this shore, and still stands today on Chambers Landing property.

The Chambers Landing team celebrating the grand re-opening of the restaurant with a Chambers Crush in hand. Provided/Tahoe Lifestyle & Leisure

“I’m most excited to get the opportunity to enhance and operate an iconic lakefront property,” Genasci said. “There’s so few lakefront properties in Lake Tahoe, so to be able to take one on that has so much rich, Tahoe history and local relevance in the West Shore community is really special, and I’m excited to be involved in it.”

Among the plans that the Tahoe Lifestyle & Leisure team have to enhance the Chambers Landing customer experience, their priority plan has been to enhance the guest experience for food and beverage.

“Our new food and beverage program will really make for a unique experience at Chambers,” Genasci said. “We’re bringing on a team of qualified chefs and mixologists to further enhance all our food and beverage for Chambers Landing.”

The restaurant boasts a brand-new menu that’s inspired by American-Island fusion, with standout dishes available for guests such as fried crispy tuna, Kalua pork tacos, and steamed octopus; along with classic, universal favorites such as the Chambers burger and fish and chips. The Chambers Landing team has also proactively enhanced the dining experience to offer both lunch and dinner.

The Chambers Burger is a unique 1/3-pound angus beef burger with avocado puree, kalua pork, applewood smoked bacon, hoison glaze, mango salsa, and jalapeño aioli. Provided / Tahoe Lifestyle & Leisure

“Rather than trying an overly exclusive casual menu selection, we are offering a more elevated menu for our dinner service,” Genasci said. “We still have all those casual menu items available for lunch, but we want to also be a special spot for guests to come after their day on the lake where they can dress up for dinner in their summer attire, and come back down for an elevated, full-service dinner.”

With their enhanced dinner menu, the restaurant is offering up entrées such as a Tomahawk pork chop, duck breast, and red curry chicken; along with unique menu options for guests who are looking to veer out of the classic dishes with options such as coconut red curry tofu and Misoyaki salmon.

Along with Chambers Landing’s modernized dining experience, the team has also enhanced their cocktail experience to curate a variety of cocktails for their guests, including cult-classic Chambers landing favorites.

“We reinvented the beverage program as well with a nice cocktail selection that tailors into the evening, elevated dinner service as well,” Genasci said. “We have been getting tons of questions as well about the infamous frozen drinks, and the fan-favorite rum-based frozen drink is now named the Chambers Crush, but it’s still on the menu for our guests to enjoy.”

While the historic restaurant and lakefront bar is under new ownership, the Tahoe Lifestyle & Leisure team has avidly worked towards acknowledging Chambers Landing’s centuries of history while remodeling the property.

“Everything we are doing is really balancing and wanting to respect what people know and love about Chambers Landing, all the while still modernizing and changing,” Genasci said. “We have developed something that we believe is just a bit more with the current times.”

Looking towards the summer season, Genasci and the Chambers Landing team are eager to have their doors open and welcome people back to this beloved West Shore hub.

“We are a new Chambers Landing with that same old Tahoe charm,” Genasci said. “That’s our coined slogan that sums up what we’re trying to balance with what Chambers Landing is, being historical, but also making it our own and upgrading the overall experience.”

The Chambers Landing Pier Bar. Provided / Tahoe Lifestyle & Leisure

Chambers Landing is currently hiring for all positions, both front and back of house, as well as maintenance grounds positions. For more information on available positions, type in “Chambers Landing 7shifts” to your search bar online to see open positions and apply directly online.

Chambers Landing is now open for the summer season seven days a week. The restaurant and bar is open Monday – Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chambers Landing is located at 6300 Chambers Lodge, Homewood, Calif. 96141. For more information on Chambers Landing, visit chamberstahoe.com or call 530-270-9515.

Madison Schultz is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.