Tahoe athletes shine in Freeride World Tour stop at Val Thorens

VAL THORENS, France — The second stop of the 2025 Freeride World Tour delivered high-stakes action and fresh powder at Val Thorens, the largest ski resort in the world. Several Lake Tahoe athletes put on impressive performances, building on their results from last week’s season opener in Baqueira Beret, Spain.

Truckee snowboarder Jonathan Penfield, who now competes for Canada, placed 4th in men’s snowboarding after a strong run that was slowed slightly by sluff. Tilden Wooley, a newcomer to the tour and also from Truckee, made an impact with a 5th-place finish. Wooley, who landed one of the biggest hits at the top of his run, had also faced challenging conditions in Spain, where he placed 10th.

Tilden Wooley finished in 5th place. Provided / Tilden Wooley

In women’s skiing, Tahoe’s Britta Winans and Lily Bradley both improved on their results from the Baqueira Beret event, where they finished 9th and 12th, respectively. At Val Thorens, Winans secured 8th place, while Bradley followed close behind in 9th.

The Freeride World Tour continues with four more events, including the next stop at Kicking Horse in Golden, British Columbia, from February 7-13.For full results and competition highlights, visit freerideworldtour.com .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.