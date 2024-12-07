Tahoe Forest Hospital achieves highest level of performance in the 2024 Maternity Care Honor Roll

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Hospital announced its recognition by the California Health and Human Services Agency and Cal Hospital Compare for meeting or exceeding performance standards in key maternal health metrics for 2024. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing the highest quality, compassionate care for moms and babies. We are proud to be a leader in safe maternity care.

Tahoe Forest was recognized for excellence across five critical maternal health measures, including:

NTSV C-section rates (Nulliparous, Term, Singleton, Vertex)

Surgical site infections after C-sections

Vaginal birth after a C-section (VBAC)

Episiotomy rates

Early elective deliveries prior to 39 weeks gestational age

These metrics reflect comprehensive efforts to improve maternal outcomes and promote safe, evidence-based practices in obstetric care. “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition for our work,” said Ellie Cruz, RN, Nurse Manager of the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care. “This serves as a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our team, the quality of care our organization is able to provide, and the commitment our team has demonstrated for improving the health of our community.”

To learn more about the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care, visit http://www.tfhd.com .