Town of Truckee asks residents to join the conversation about river revitalization efforts

Truckee River

BRIAN HAMILTON/BHAMILTON@SIERRASUN.COM

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee River is an integral part of the community, an ecological gem that also provides a prime spot for recreation and fun. That is why Truckee Town Council established the River Revitalization Steering Committee (R2SC) in May 2023, as a specific action of the General Plan 2040 adopted last year that same month.

Since that time, the committee has met eight times and made a great deal of progress. The group of 18 community members have developed key themes to guide the committee’s focus. These three prevailing categories are:

Restore: River Health & Access

Revive: Community Economic Vitality

Reimagine: The Vibe & Character

“When asked about things we love about the Truckee River, committee members identified the river as a connector to Town and the Legacy Trail, spending time with family and friends on or along the river, bike lanes, revitalized areas with sidewalks and outdoor spaces, the beauty and views, recreation, housing and river health,” said Truckee Town Manager Jen Callaway. “In contrast, when asked what we would like to see revitalized or improved, committee members highlighted buildings in disrepair, powerlines, equipment storage, storage buildings, road alignment, and lack of sidewalks, to highlight a few items.”

With these three themes in mind, the R2SC now wants to check in with the community, hear feedback and understand if they are in alignment with community expectations and priorities that will lead into developing the action plan. Several community engagement opportunities are planned in the coming weeks between mid-April and early May.

“We hope the community will participate in one or more of these events and provide important feedback that will help steer the action plan development,” said Callaway. “We will be offering Coffee Talks and Taco Talks as a more casual way to join the conversation and engage with staff and committee members, participate in our online survey and opportunity mapping, or attend an in-person meeting or virtual meeting.”

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, April 11 – Coffee Talk at Wild Cherries from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursday, April 18 – Taco Talk at the Lift Workspace from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, April 22– Coffee Talk at Cornerstone Bakery from 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, April 27 –In person open house at the Northern Trailhead at East River Street from 11 – 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 2 – Taco Talk at Donner Creek Mobile Home Park (for Spanish speakers) from 5:30-7 p.m.

All of this information is also posted on the Town of Truckee’s new website, at http://www.TownofTruckee.gov/river .

The website landing page includes the following helpful information:

Links to committee’s monthly meetings — held the first Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m. in Town Council Chambers at Town Hall

Recordings of previous meetings

Videos from several committee members

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions Links to “Notify-Me,” a sign-up feature to help people stay informed on upcoming work of the committee.

About the River Revitalization Steering Committee (R2SC): The River Revitalization Steering Committee was formed in 2023 to create an action plan to guide the revitalization of the river corridor through downtown Truckee. The committee is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the river by creating a plan for activating lands around the river, restoring environmental degradation and providing access and opportunity to interact with the river for the benefit of the entire community.