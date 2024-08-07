Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District plans for future enhancements

TRUCKEE, Calif – The Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District is actively pursuing new initiatives to enhance recreational opportunities for the community, with several key projects in the pipeline.

Donner Lake Boat Launch Renovation

Progress is being made on the Donner Lake Boat Launch project, which has already secured $1.7 million from the State of California Department of Boating and Waterways for renovations. The aim is to extend the launch into shallower waters to ensure year-round usability. Significant engineering is required due to the steep drop-off at the site. Additional funds may be allocated for upgrading the bathroom facilities and parking lot if available.

Construction for this project is projected to begin in the fall of 2025, with the boat launch being closed during the construction phase. While temporary disruptions are anticipated, the upgraded launch will ultimately provide improved water access even during low water winter months.

Adaptive Playgrounds Project

One of the district’s medium-term goals is the development of an adaptive playground, a project expected to span 3-5 years unless additional funding is secured. Discussions about this playground have gained momentum, particularly following a June board meeting where community members presented the benefits and needs for such an accessible facility. The board and staff had already recognized the importance of this project, which is now in the planning stages.

A potential site for the playground has been identified on a park parcel at the end of Deerfield Drive, recently acquired by the district.

“An accessible playground is becoming more common in playground design,” Sven Leff, General Manager of the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, said.

The development process will involve designing, securing funding through development fees and grants, and garnering public support.

To secure necessary funding, the district is considering a bond measure that would finance various recreational facility improvements. However, specific land parcels for these projects have not yet been selected. The district is in the process of creating a Comprehensive Master Plan to prioritize which amenities should be funded.

This plan will incorporate community feedback and will be crucial in guiding the bond measure. While the bond could support both the adaptive park and other future projects, the Comprehensive Master Plan must first be completed to determine which amenities should be prioritized for bond funding. Therefore, the plan must be finalized before any bond measure can be proposed.

“The Comprehensive Master Plan helps us identify public interest and need, prioritize the use of land, dollars or other resources to bring about those recreational amenities, and evaluate which of the options or priorities will have the greatest reach as far as users and community impact,” Leff said.

As the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District continues to develop and refine these projects, community engagement and support will be essential in bringing these plans to fruition.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.