Truckee High School’s ‘Yo, Bro!’ club aims to redefine masculinity through service and responsibility

TRUCKEE, Calif. – At Truckee High School, Katie Jamison Bensley, a teacher of Human Geography, World History, and United States History, has founded a club that aims to challenge traditional definitions of masculinity and provide a healthier, more inclusive space for young men. The “Yo, Bro!” Club is a response to societal pressures that often condition boys to express themselves through aggression and dominance, reinforcing toxic masculinity.

From a young age, boys are often taught to reject traits associated with femininity, adopting behaviors like aggression, dominance, and competitiveness, especially in contexts like sports. Football, in particular, is often seen as a symbol of masculinity, further cementing the idea that being a man means being tough and emotionally reserved.

“Boys are conditioned to act a certain way—taught to fight, to dominate, to seek respect through aggression,” Bensley said. “This type of masculinity is often harmful, and we need to create space for healthier alternatives.”

The “Yo, Bro!” Club is designed to offer a fresh perspective on masculinity by focusing on community service, academic achievement, and personal responsibility. Members are encouraged to challenge stereotypes and embrace a more empathetic, emotionally expressive version of manhood. The club’s mission is clear: redefine masculinity by encouraging boys to focus on their growth as individuals and contributors to their community, rather than conforming to outdated gender norms.

In its efforts to reshape perceptions of masculinity, the “Yo, Bro!” Club has organized several impactful initiatives. One notable project, supported by a grant from the Truckee Roundhouse and funding from Rotary, saw seven students funded to learn welding, culminating in the creation of a bike rack shaped like a Shaka symbol—representative of the club’s positive and inclusive mission.

The “Yo, Bro!” club is working a redefine what it means to “act like a man.” Provided / Katie Jamison Bensley

The club’s membership has grown significantly, and it’s clear that the message is resonating. “A lot of people started learning that this club isn’t just for men,” Cecila Wood, a member of the club, said. “I want people to see the club for what it really is—an opportunity for service, growth, and community.”

One of the club’s recent projects involved volunteering with younger children, helping them build snowmen and engage in fun, lighthearted activities.

Although schools often have clubs like Pride or Power Clubs to support women and LGBTQ+ students, there was previously no space dedicated specifically to boys who might feel lost or pressured by traditional gender expectations.

Looking ahead, the club is excited about future partnerships with the Roundhouse, which could provide even more opportunities for students to develop valuable life skills. “The point is to help students take these experiences and skills with them long after high school,” Bensley said.

The “Yo, Bro!” Club’s approach aligns with national initiatives like “A Call to Men,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to redefining masculinity and preventing violence by fostering healthier, more respectful male identities.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.