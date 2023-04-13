Truckee house collapses under snow load
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday April 12, Truckee Fire and Police Departments, as well as, the Town of Truckee Building Department responded to a house that had collapsed.
“Fortunately no one was injured. We have seen a substantial amount of snow in the Greater Tahoe Area over winter and this is a reminder that we may be through the worst of the snow storms, but the snow loading continues to impact structures,” a Truckee PD social media post stated.
Here are the warning signs that there may be too much snow on a roof, deck or structure:
Doors or windows have become difficult to open
Cracking in drywall
Beam deflection (sagging)
Walls or posts out of plumb
If you notice any of these warning signs, please consider contacting a snow removal company, and consider the professional assessments that may need to take place following these storms. The Contractors’ Association of Truckee-Tahoe (CATT) has a database of local and reliable licensed contractors.
You can also visit the Town of Truckee’s Building Department snow load page for more information. https://www.townoftruckee.com/…/buildi…/snow-load-design
