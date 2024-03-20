Wildephor Consulting unveils Biomass/Bioenergy study findings to Truckee Fire Protection District

TRUCKEE, Calif. – During the Truckee Fire Protection District’s meeting on Tuesday, March 19, Wildephor Consulting discussed their 18-month biomass/bioenergy feasibility study, to be presented in full at the upcoming Truckee Town Council meeting on Tuesday, March 26. The project aims to assess the viability of using locally sourced biomass as an alternative to onsite decay and expensive disposal methods. This venture is a collaboration with the Town of Truckee, Truckee Airport, and Truckee Donner Public Utility District (PUD).

The study identified two potential biomass pathways: biomass power generation and combined heat and biochar production, along with an alternative of an air curtain burner with EV charging. They also conducted a thorough biochar market study.

Various sources of green waste were explored, leading to an annual production of 13,000 bone dry tons (BDT) of biomass. However, a significant portion of this biomass is currently wasted or disposed of at high costs.

Next steps include an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and plans for year-round operations of a proposed boiler plant. Initial site studies favored a cluster near the airport but shifted focus to the Truckee Public Service Center site due to significant challenges.

Three bioenergy system options were evaluated for the Public Service Center site: combined heat and power (CHP), biomass power only, and combined heat and biochar (CHAB). Each option has its pros and cons, with Option 2 showing flexibility in energy prices but relying heavily on biochar sales for economic viability.

The study also highlighted significant reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all options and positive economic impacts, emphasizing the potential for further development in Truckee’s circular bioeconomy.