11th Annual Guitar Strings vs Chicken Wings crowns new champions 

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Tahoe Institute for Natural Science’s biggest fundraiser event of the year, the 11th annual Guitar Strings vs Chicken Wings, took place at Palisades Tahoe on Sept. 6. The event is a local favorite, blending culinary excellence with musical talent for a great cause.

A Chicken Wing Champion Repeat

This year’s chicken wing contest saw fierce competition among six local restaurants, each vying for the title of best wing. PlumpJack claimed the top spot for the second year in a row with their innovative “pickleback” recipe.

Perennial favorite Auld Dubliner secured the second-place honors, with 2019 champion Tremigo coming in third. In what may become a new trend for the event, both the Dubliner and Tremigo also offered vegetarian options this year.

Battle of the Bands Rocks Palisades Tahoe

The musical portion of the event was equally competitive, with six local bands showcasing their talents. After captivating performances by all of the performers, the top honors went to:

Tim High and the Mighty Vice Grip No Deal

Having come in second place for many years, Tim High and the Mighty were stoked to finally clinch the title for Best Band, with Tim posting, “I finally realized a lifelong dream and brought home the coveted Golden Chicken!”

Community Support Bolsters Environmental Education

Once again, this year’s event drew strong support from the community, further cementing its status as a treasured local tradition, with many attendees proclaiming that it is their favorite Palisades Village event each year. The funds raised will support TINS’ environmental education programming and free community nature outings.

“This year’s event presented some of the stiffest competition to date, in both categories,” said Will Richardson, executive director of TINS. “We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from our local restaurants, talented musicians, dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors, and everyone who came out to enjoy the event.”