Webinar to help businesses create and grow an ecommerce website

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Tahoe Chamber to offer the business community the opportunity to participate in their next Level UP Webinar: Taking Your Business Online – Are You Ready? on Feb. 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Facilitated by Lani Lott, President of L. L. Consulting, this webinar will help business owners create a successful ecommerce site, utilize different platforms, and manage and grow online sales.

In a recent report, Statista predicts that ecommerce revenue will surpass $638 billion in the U.S. by 2022. With an accelerating growth in ecommerce sales, all businesses need to optimize their websites to meet pandemic demands, while also distinguishing themselves from the competition. The upcoming webinar will teach business owners where to start when selling online, what platforms to use, and how to find the time to manage both a brick-and-mortar shop and an ecommerce store. Learn some of the online selling strategies and eye-catching ecommerce tips that can help take your business to the next level.

The Virtual Level Up Webinar, hosted on Zoom, is being offered to Truckee Chambers for $10 – use the promo code “Truckee Chamber” to receive this discount when registering as a non-member (of the Tahoe Chamber). To register, visit https://bit.ly/LevelUPEcommerceWebinar.

Workshop facilitator, Lani Lott is the President of L. L. Consulting, who has provided marketing and promotional consulting services for numerous agencies, organizations and businesses including. Her services have included assisting clients with conducting customer discovery and market analysis, supporting the development of comprehensive marketing plans and strategies, assisting with social media and branding strategies, and website development.