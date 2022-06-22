East Shore Express returns for summer season

The East Shore Shuttle route loops from the old Incline Elementary School at the corner of Highway 28 to Sand Harbor on the East Shore.

File photo

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District on Tuesday announced the return of the East Shore Express Shuttle Service beginning this weekend.

The free transit line provides beachgoers and trail users recreation access from Incline Village, along State Route 28 to Sand Harbor State Park and back. It will run a continuous loop daily, including holidays, from the old Incline Village elementary school site, at 771 Southwood Boulevard, to Sand Harbor.

Last year, TTD suspended the East Shore Express due to a staffing shortage on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The East Shore Express was one of our fastest growing routes pre-pandemic and we are excited to return this summer,” said TTD District Manager Carl Hasty. “Highway 28 is one of the more hazardous roads in Lake Tahoe and we’re proud to be part of the solution to help folks navigate more safely.”

TTD operated the shuttle for eight years prior to the pandemic, since 2012, and has seen exponential growth on the route. In 2019, it logged nearly 40,000 rides. The 13 partner agencies of the SR28 corridor continue to work together to implement transportation solutions and adaptively manage this high demand recreation corridor.

“Our main goal is to reach the basin’s collective environmental goals and improve lake clarity by improving the transportation options at Tahoe and across the region,” Hasty said in a news release. “We are currently working to deliver services such as the East Shore Express that continue to reduce congestion through the region during peak months.”

TTD is encouraging all visitors to Lake Tahoe to consider leaving their car and using transit to better enjoy the basin. In coordination with Nevada Division of State Parks and the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, as well as Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit and the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association, TTD is asking everyone to download and use the transit app to access Tahoe’s public transportation.

Schedules and additional information for TART services can be found at TahoeTruckeeTransit.com. In addition, riders can download the TART Connect App for seamless curb to curb rides and transfers to the mainline bus system on the North Shore or set Google Maps settings to the public transportation setting this summer and enjoy free bus services into and throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Before planning a day trip to Sand Harbor, TTD and Nevada State Parks are asking would-be visitors to check the State Parks Facebook webpage to see if parking is available. In recent years, the lots have filled quickly causing traffic jams on the already congested narrow highway.