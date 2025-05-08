EAT This Week: T’s Tri-Tip Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If I was smart, I would have had this week’s feature hit before Cinco de Mayo and in time for the celebration. But even though I missed the mark, there really isn’t a bad day to eat tacos – especially if they’re coming from a legendary institution like T’s.

T’s Tri-Tip Tacos Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

I feel like when we talk about menu items from T’s we need to start with the meat. You have an option to go with pork, chicken or vegetarian when it comes to tacos, but there’s something about their tri-tip that always seems to be calling my name. Picture those old cartoons where the smell hits the nostrils and their whole body levitates and moves towards the smell and that’s me when it comes to their tri-tip. It’s cooked to perfection, supremely juicy, and packs the ultimate flavor.

It’s loaded into two white corn tortillas, garnished with cilantro and you have your choice of fresh salsa (you can’t go wrong with any option). You also want to go the route of adding in guacamole. Don’t overthink it, just go with it. Trust me. The creamy and tangy notes balance out the richness of the meat and acidity of the salsa perfectly.

T’s hangs their hat on quality ingredients, so I don’t feel like there’s anything you’re not going to be unfamiliar with. It’s just straightforward, fresh, good eating, one bite after another. Although they might be throwing in some other type of magic because these tacos can definitely cast a spell over your tastebuds.

Regardless, after a round (or two) of these tacos you should have a very happy belly.

T’s Mesquite Rotisserie is located at 901 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village. For menu, hours, or general information visit them online at tsrotisserie.com or reach them via phone at 775-831-2832.