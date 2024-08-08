Entertainment in Tahoe: 8th Annual Wooden Boat Challenge; Washoe Cultural Talk; Poker Ride

Lake Tahoe Concours D’Elegance

The event highlights a special Marque Class featuring 50 years of past Overall Best in Show winners and showcases some of the finest wooden boats globally. Presented by the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation and Tahoe Luxury Properties, the Concours offers luxury shopping, live jazz, local cuisine, a well-stocked bar, and a Silent Auction. Ticket proceeds benefit the Lake Tahoe community, making it a unique blend of maritime tradition and lifestyle.

Lake Tahoe Concours D’Elegance will run from Friday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug. 10 at Obexer’s Boat Company. Get tickets at https://laketahoeconcours.com/

Washoe Cultural Talk

Join members of the Washoe Tribe at High Camp where they will share stories of Washoe history and culture from the Valley and surrounding mountains. The Washoe Tribe has deep roots in Olympic Valley, Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains that will be discussed in-depth. Your host will also talk about the surrounding natural landmarks, the local animals and plants and how they used them, and why changing the name of the resort that sits on their ancestral land is important to the Washoe Tribe.

The Washoe Cultural Talk will be on Friday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at The Aerial Tram and High Camp.

8th Annual Wooden Boat Challenge

Come out for Fox Cultural Hall (aka Arts For The Schools) 8th annual fundraiser that combines the festival culture of our lively region with a unique competition event! Join us for food, drinks (alcoholic & non alcoholic), live entertainment, kids activities, and a competition that requires teams to build and race their own wooden boat built by hand. Bring the whole family for a fun day on the beach! Teams of 2-4 talented builders have 3 hours to build a boat, then race them on Lake Tahoe.

The 8th Annual Wooden Boat Challenge will be on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. Sign up at https://foxchall.org/index.php/wooden-boat-challenge-2024/

Poker Ride

Collect cards from five scenic checkpoints to build your best poker hand, whether biking, hiking or riding (bring your own horse). Poker Ride will be on Saturday, Aug 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alder Creek Adventure Center. Register at https://shop.tahoedonner.com/s/bikeworks/

