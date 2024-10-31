Entertainment in Tahoe: Mountainfilm on Tour; 75th Warren Miller Film Tour; 41st Annual Truckee Ski Swap

75th Warren Miller Film Tour

Warren Miller is going big for 75 years. Stacked with unbelievable action and unexpected stories, Warren Miller’s 75 will bring fans to powder stashes and chutes around the world, from Canada, Colorado, California, and Utah to Finland, Japan, Austria, and New Jersey. Catch a diverse lineup of snowsports legends, Olympic hopefuls, world champions, X Games stars, and emerging talents on the big screen this fall.

The Warren Miller Film Tour will be on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Olympic Village Events Center. Get tickets at https://warrenmiller.com/events/squaw-valley-conference-centerolympic-village-lodge

41st Annual Truckee Ski Swap

Come to the Ski Swap for new and used winter equipment for the entire family. Come join the fun and look for bargains. Local reps from ski shops and resorts will be on hand to answer your questions.

The Ski Swap will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Steve Randall Community Recreation Center.

Mountainfilm on Tour

The evening will feature adventure-packed films that inspire local athletes to pursue their mountain dreams and themes of resilience, community, and love of nature.

Mountainfilm on Tour will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Olympic Village Events Center. Get tickets at https://alpenglowsports.com/pages/mountainfilm-on-tour

Second Shot Wild West Bingo

Join the Truckee Sunrise Rotary Club and Lions Club for another fun community Bingo event. Dress in Western attire and receive a free Bingo card. All proceeds benefit local non-profits.

Wild West Bingo will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.at Tahoe Community Arts Center. Admission is $25.

Tahoe Tap Haus Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos Party

Celebrate with great music, festive vibes, and a lively crowd in Tahoe City. Costumes are encouraged, so come dressed in your Halloween or Dia De Los Muertos best and enjoy a fun night out at one of Tahoe City’s favorite spots.

The party will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Tahoe Tap Haus.