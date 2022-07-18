Homewood business donates $17k to Lake Tahoe nonprofit

Superior Boat Repair and Sales velds it Surf Across Lake event on Wednesday, July 13.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Superior Boat Repair and Sales presented a check for $17,069 to local nonprofit Tahoe Fund during its annual “Surf Across Lake Tahoe” customer appreciation event on Wednesday, July 13.

The funds, which came from a portion of boat sales and the Bill and Kristen Fenech Foundation, will support environmental improvement projects throughout the Tahoe Basin.

“We are fortunate to operate on this beautiful lake and are grateful for the opportunity to give back to it,” said Bob Bense of Superior Boats. “We value the work the Tahoe Fund is doing to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.”

Superior Boat presented the check to the Tahoe Fund in front of more than 50 customers at its annual “Surf the Lake” event that featured a fleet of Natique boats surfing down to Emerald Bay. Pro wakesurfer John Akerman joined the festivities.

Superior Boats, which operates out of the Homewood High & Dry Marina on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe during the summer season and fulltime in Rancho Cordova, is also Tahoe’s local Barletta dealership. This partnership with the Tahoe Fund is part of a larger commitment by Barletta Boat’s Bill & Kristin Fenech Foundation to donate 1% of all wholesale shipments to charities that support outdoor recreation, health and human services, and community vibrancy.

“We were thrilled to be included in the Surf Across Lake Tahoe event to accept this wonderful donation in front of Bob’s customers,” said Tahoe Fund CEO Amy Berry. “Local businesses like Superior Boat who contribute a portion of their sales help us accomplish so much for Tahoe.”

The Tahoe Fund is currently focused on building support for the new Meeks Ridge Trail on the West Shore, the new Ski Run Community Park in South Lake Tahoe and its Smartest Forest Fund to help prevent catastrophic wildfire in the Tahoe Basin.