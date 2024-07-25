Obituary: Bill Cherry

Bill Cherry

May 13, 1943 – June 2, 2024

On a bright and sunny Southern California day on May 13, 1943, Nadine Cherry received the best birthday present one could wish for, the birth of her son William “Bill” Cherry. Nadine and her husband Ian welcomed this blessed arrival along with a young Peggy, Bill’s only sibling.

Bill spent his childhood years in Southern California enjoying time with his best friend Bob with some of his fondest memories being days they spent in Tahoe during the summer holidays and surfing the Southern California shores. Bill cherished the time spent with his Dad, Mom and sister Peggy in Apple Valley, gallivanting amidst the unspoiled land being free amongst the desert landscape. In his teen years, Bill was an accomplished drummer with a highlight being his marching in the opening day parade for Disneyland.

From the young age of 5, Bill knew that he wanted to be a dentist having the strong influence of his Dad’s daily dedication as a Cardiologist coupled with watching his best friend Bob’s father who was a dentist.

Bill attended University of Oregon for his undergraduate studies where he discovered a new found appreciation for the sunny California weather that he grew up in. Upon graduation. Bill attended Physicians and Surgeons in San Francisco for his post graduate work in dentistry. Bill often shared fond memories of being in San Francisco during the 60’s, from his fondness for skateboarding the steep hills of San Francisco to his love of the nature found in Golden Gate Park and the crashing waves of the San Francisco Bay.

After graduating from Physician and Surgeons, Bill returned to Downey, California, back to the sunny days of Southern California where his family resided. Bill built a thriving dental practice in Downey. Here Bill developed his unmatched ability to magically transform the dread of going to the dentist into a special time that thousands of patients learned to love through his compassionate nature and one of a kind technical skills.

In the late 1970’s, the call of Tahoe beckoned and Bill made the decision to move his wife Janey and their daughter Tammy to the beauty of nature that he so loved in his youth. Bill discovered his joy in Incline Village. Immediately, Bill developed a strong love the small mountain community. He spent his days building a thriving practice where he created a one of kind “family” with his team and patients alike by ensuring that fun events were part of the culture of his dental practice. From annual dressing up for Halloween (his clown costume was one of the best, as who does not enjoy having their dentistry done by a clown), to frequent BBQ’s on the beach, to the annual Christmas parties in which he and Janey opened their home to both Bill’s patients, team members, family and friends. One of the most memorable Christmas parties included toboggan rides down the driveway as a storm hit amidst the celebration.

Bill dedicated himself to becoming a part of the Incline Village Community. He sponsored and coached his daughter Tammy’s softball team, appropriately named “The Molars” for years. Bill’s motto for leading the softball team was that “…each player must play and must have fun”. Under Bill’s kind and enthusiastic leadership, The Molars more often than not ended the season

in 1st place, supporting his belief that life is meant to be enjoyed. Bill was actively involved in all of his daughter Tammy’s activities from snow ski racing to gymnastics to waterskiing to volleyball. Bill was an incredibly dedicated and amazing Dad.

A noted passion of Bill’s was fishing. Like most of the things that he enjoyed, Bill dove all in. He taught himself to tie his own fishing flies and adored going to Walker Lake with his “fishing buddies”. Seeing Bill in waders with large catch in his hands was a frequent site. And of course, he had that contagious smile on his face. Bill created special memories fishing with his only grandchild Zachary, sharing with Zachary his love of fishing, a passion that Zachary shares to this day.

Later in life, Bill found a new love in Kathy Klockman. Bill and Kathy were married at a lovely ceremony on the Lake. In Kathy he found his person to enjoy all of the many activities that he loved the most with him. From biking around the Lake, to waterskiing, to snow skiing, to frequent trips to the Big Island of Hawaii, Bill and Kathy truly embraced the best things in life together.

Bill and Kathy gave back to numerous causes together. They spent 15 years donating their time and hard work to the Thunderbird Lodge, where Bill led tours of the iconic property and adored sharing stories of Lake Tahoe History with visitors. Another noted cause was fostering and helping kittens n need of love and a home. Together, Kathy and Bill gave love and homes to literally hundreds of kittens in need.

Kathy brought a loving addition to Bill’s life, her family. Bill loved to spend time with Kathy’s mother Helen and father Cliff, as well as her nephew Jeff and niece Leila. As in all things, Bill embraced them all with love and dedication and was grateful to add more individuals to love to his tribe.

In closing, Bill has left a void that cannot be filled. Bill brought joy to any space that he entered. His genuine love for people was felt by all who were blessed to meet him. Bill truly did not know what a stranger was, as he embraced everyone that he met with his one of a kind love and compassion. Bill’s heart was huge and his dedication to mankind unsurpassed. Losing such a bright light is difficult. To best honor Bill and all that he gave to each of us, we all must cherish the memories he blessed us with and ensure that we do all that we can to carry on the legacy with which he left us: “Live every day as if it is your last, lead with a smile and love openly and unconditionally.” Bill’s contagious smile is indelible in the memories of all that knew him.

Bill leaves behind his wife Kathy, daughter Tammy, grandson Zachary, niece Leila, sister Peggy, brother in law Julius, niece Angela, nephew Matt, nephew Rocco, sister in law Karla, a brood of well loved cats and endless friends whom he cherished so.