Palisades Tahoe opening early for their 75th season

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe will open five days earlier than originally planned, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the start of its 75th anniversary season.

Thanks to recent snowfall and the tireless efforts of the mountain operations team, both sides of the mountain—Palisades and Alpine—will be open on opening day, offering skiers and snowboarders an early start to this historic season.

To mark this milestone, Palisades Tahoe is offering $75 lift tickets from November 22 through November 27. Opening day festivities will also feature:

Palisades Tahoe 75th Anniversary Swaggiveaways

Live DJ

Complimentary breakfast burritos for guests.

“We’re incredibly excited to kick off our 75th anniversary season early,” said Amy Ohran, Chief Operating Officer of Palisades Tahoe. “This is a testament to the dedication of our team and the spirit of these legendary mountains. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the slopes and celebrate this historic season together.”

As the resort celebrates 75 years of skiing and snowboarding excellence, this season promises to be one to remember. Palisades Tahoe invites guests and the community to join in honoring the past, present, and future of these iconic mountains.

Details on lifts and open runs will be announced later this week. Guests can stay updated by visiting palisadestahoe.com.