Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty opens new location at The Rock

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty announces the opening of their newly constructed office location at The Rock in Truckee.

Designed by award-winning MWA Architecture, and built by GLA Morris Construction, the brand-new space includes room for an additional tenant plus dedicated parking, outdoor seating and views of the Ponderosa Golf Course. While the building’s primary tenant will be Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty, an adjacent space will house a coffee shop with a sizable outdoor patio.

“The office is designed to maximize user comfort with extensive natural daylight that will provide not only an abundance of solar gain in the winter and sun mitigation in summer, but also amazing views of the Carson Range with its famous Alpen glow and panoramic views of the golf course,” said Kurt Reinkens, principal, president and CEO of MWA.

The design complements the existing architecture of The Rock while offering a mountain modern representation. “The Rock currently has an eclectic collection of Sierra design vernacular,” says Reinkens. “This project has more of a mid-century modern reference with an industrial juxtaposition.”

This new office location will better accommodate the luxury brand’s growth in the marketplace and offers an accessible, modern and eco-friendly space.

According to Camille Duvall, vice president of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty, the new location will accommodate the growing team of seasoned real estate professionals. “We’ve simply outgrown our existing footprint,” says Duvall. “After an exhaustive search for bigger and more modern space that aligns with our luxury brand, our decision to build made sense. This is one of most luxurious office spaces in the region and we are thrilled to offer our associates and their clients such a polished real estate experience coupled with exceptional service.”

“In today’s online real estate climate, sellers are choosing a brokerage based on their ability to reach outside of the local MLS and expose their property to top feeder markets,” says Brit Crezee, director of marketing with Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. “Our global brand recognition combined with a new contemporary space in a high visibility location such as The Rock gives our clients and our associates a competitive advantage.”

“Not only is this a fantastic project for the community and the Town of Truckee, but it is an opportunity to be involved in adding to one of the town’s premier commercial hubs with a space for a significant community partner,” Jeremy Orenstein, director of operations for GLA Morris Construction said of the construction of Building F at The Rock and the buildout of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty’s new office.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty has had temporary office space at The Rock until the new building was move-in-ready. Other Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty locations include two additional high-traffic Truckee offices located in Downtown Truckee and the Village at Northstar, as well as offices in Tahoe City, South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, The Village at Squaw and The Summit in Reno with another new location in Zephyr Cove coming soon.

The public is invited to stop by for a tour of this new space during a grand opening celebration to be held on Aug. 17 from 4–6 p.m.

Source: Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty