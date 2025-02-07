SkyRun North Tahoe partners with Sierra Community House to support local residents struggling with everyday needs

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Steve Schmidt, the new owner of SkyRun Vacation Rentals, in North Tahoe, is launching the “Giving Alliance” – a long-term partnership with the Sierra Community House, a dedicated non-profit organization serving the North Tahoe and Truckee community. The charitable campaign will work to provide resources and support for thousands of hospitality workers in the region, who suffer ongoing economic hardship and struggle to meet their basic, everyday needs.

The objective is to give back to those who do so much and ask for so little in return. SkyRun North Tahoe will donate a portion of every rental to the Sierra Community House, a gesture and initiative that Schmidt hopes will inspire other area business leaders to participate, by “paying it forward.”

THE “GIVING ALLIANCE”

In resort communities like North Tahoe, service industry workers often juggle two to three jobs to afford the high cost of living. While busy tourist seasons can provide sufficient income, shoulder seasons leave many locals struggling to support themselves and their families. Consequently, residents must rely on their own efforts to fundraise and seek donations to meet local needs.

“When I bought the SkyRun North Tahoe franchise, in August 2024, I did so after working in the hospitality industry for the last 30 years,” Schmidt said. “At this point in my career, I wanted to engage more with the local community and establish roots in Truckee. When I discussed this new venture with some colleagues over the summer, a service worker in the industry challenged me. Her comment was simple, but significant, ‘how I could build a business that contributes to the housing crisis for local workers?'”

Seeking to build on his commitment to supporting the local community, Schmidt discovered the Sierra Community House, a North Tahoe-based non-profit, which supports thousands of local residents by providing essential services, including housing assistance, family food support, legal aid, and other social services needed within the community.

“After meeting with the team at the Sierra Community House, I knew it was not only a fantastic charity, but a partnership with SkyRun North Tahoe could have a meaningful impact for area residents struggling to provide basic, day-to-day necessities,” Schmidt said.

Under the “Giving Alliance,” SkyRun North Tahoe will donate a portion of proceeds from every vacation rental reservation made at its properties to the Sierra Community House. This initiative aims to bolster the organization’s valuable programs and support local families in need. Together, this initiative will foster a “giving alliance,” uniting community members in a shared mission to strengthen local support systems and empower those who need assistance.

“We are proud to have the support of Steve Schmidt and SkyRun North Tahoe to make a lasting and much-needed impact, right here at home,” added Paul Bancroft, Executive Director of the Sierra Community House. “We work to improve the lives of residents in need, across North Lake Tahoe and Truckee. As a 501c3 non-profit, we put every dollar to work, and Steve’s generous support will improve and expand our reach and resolve. We’re grateful to have a local partner who understands the needs of area residents and is so deeply committed to making a difference.”

“Looking back on that summer conversation with the industry worker, I realized that as a local business owner, it was important to contribute to the concerns of the local community,” added Schmidt. “So, I’m committed to a long-term partnership with the Sierra Community House to support area residents in need. I hope other business owners will join this purpose-driven pursuit. We can all pay it forward and I’m happy to get the ball rolling.”

“This type of philanthropy is at the core of SkyRun Vacation Rentals. Every franchise is locally owned and operated, so we have an intense and enduring connection to the community,” Schmidt

said. “I’m honored to be part of this team and I’m proud to call North Tahoe my home.”