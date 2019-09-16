Snow blankets Squaw Valley’s High Camp Monday

A view of Squaw Valley's High Camp Monday. (Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows)



Just 70 days after closing for last season, it’s snowing again, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported Monday.

“With opening day about two months away and our first snow on the upper mountains, we’re feeling pretty excited,” a news release states. “Mark your calendars, opening day is scheduled for November 15.”

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows recorded its third snowiest season in 2018-19, extending operations through the Fourth of July. The mountain received 719 inches of snow at Squaw’s upper mountain during this past season, which included a record-setting 315 inches of snowfall in February. The resort spun lifts for a total of 212 days, which is the fourth most in the history of the mountain.