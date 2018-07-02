Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Lake Tahoe

A man is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on U.S. 50 in South Lake Tahoe.

Joseph Chesler arrived at the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 5 p.m. Friday, according to California Highway Patrol.

He was arrested within an hour on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Construction workers discovered the body of 33-year-old Trevor Bright in a ditch off the eastbound side of U.S. 50 near the Motel 6 sometime before 5:45 a.m.

Bright was riding a mountain bike across U.S. 50 at an unknown time on June 26 when a driver struck him and did not stop.

Chesler was booked into custody with a $125,000 bail.

