Tahoe Cross-Country youngsters claim Intermountain Youth titles

Local cross-country skiers claimed championships and podium finishes last weekend at the Intermountain Youth Championship Races.

Courtesy photo

Local athletes made the trip to McCall, Idaho, last weekend for the Intermountain Youth Championship Races.

Skiers from the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area Junior Development Team shined during the two days of racing, capturing several podium and first-place finishes.

The competition opened Saturday with a skate race. Gabi Jowers took first place in the girls U12 division, while on the boys’ side Elio Adriani captured first place. The two would also win the skate skier-cross event later in the day and the classic race the following day. Lachlan McConnon also posted a third-place finish in skier-cross.

In U10 racing, Ave Adriani took the win in skier-cross and was first in classic. She also took second in skate.

In the U14 girls’ division, Alice Jowers took home first place in skier-cross. On the boys’ side Luka Karnickis was third.

The U16 girls put together a dominant showing during the weekend. Britta Johnson took first in skate, first in skier-cross, and was second in classic. Twin sister Niki Johnson won the classic race, was second in skate and third in skier-cross. Annika Johnson posted runner-up finishes in skate and skier-cross, and was third place in classic. Niki and Britta Johnson will represent Tahoe Cross-Country at Junior Nationals this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Additionally, coaches Casey Jowers and Julien Bordes will be competing at the Western Club Championships in Boise, Idaho, March 12-13.

ASC Training center also had athletes competing last weekend. Griffin Tuscano claimed second- and third-place finish in the boys’ U12 division. Kenzo Wettermark also claimed a second place in the U10 classic race.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com