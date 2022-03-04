Tahoe Cross-Country youngsters claim Intermountain Youth titles
Local athletes made the trip to McCall, Idaho, last weekend for the Intermountain Youth Championship Races.
Skiers from the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area Junior Development Team shined during the two days of racing, capturing several podium and first-place finishes.
The competition opened Saturday with a skate race. Gabi Jowers took first place in the girls U12 division, while on the boys’ side Elio Adriani captured first place. The two would also win the skate skier-cross event later in the day and the classic race the following day. Lachlan McConnon also posted a third-place finish in skier-cross.
In U10 racing, Ave Adriani took the win in skier-cross and was first in classic. She also took second in skate.
In the U14 girls’ division, Alice Jowers took home first place in skier-cross. On the boys’ side Luka Karnickis was third.
The U16 girls put together a dominant showing during the weekend. Britta Johnson took first in skate, first in skier-cross, and was second in classic. Twin sister Niki Johnson won the classic race, was second in skate and third in skier-cross. Annika Johnson posted runner-up finishes in skate and skier-cross, and was third place in classic. Niki and Britta Johnson will represent Tahoe Cross-Country at Junior Nationals this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Additionally, coaches Casey Jowers and Julien Bordes will be competing at the Western Club Championships in Boise, Idaho, March 12-13.
ASC Training center also had athletes competing last weekend. Griffin Tuscano claimed second- and third-place finish in the boys’ U12 division. Kenzo Wettermark also claimed a second place in the U10 classic race.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
