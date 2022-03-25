Tahoe ski resorts announce closing dates

Closing dates for Tahoe ski resorts.

Graphic by Mike Peron

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With the weather warming this spring to record levels, the ski season is quickly coming to an end.

Most ski resorts at Lake Tahoe have announced closing dates, except for Palisades Tahoe on the North Shore who normally is the last to close.

Diamond Peak in Diamond Peak in Incline Village will close April 10; Boreal and Soda Springs off I-80 along with Homewood on the West Shore, and Northstar and Mt. Rose on the North Shore are all closing after the end of day Sunday, April 17.

Heavenly is closing April 24 and Kirkwood on May 1.

