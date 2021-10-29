Truckee Library gets new conceptual design

The library will be at Truckee Regional Park, and will be approximately 20,000 square feet. The cost estimate for the new library is expected to be $25 million.

There’s a lot going on with the Truckee Library.

This past year, the Friends of the Truckee Library, with the help of the county, have raised awareness in the community for funding a new library through their campaign LibraryUp. Additionally, an architect from LDA Partners has been hired to come up with the conceptual design and floor plan for the new library.

It’s now expected to break ground mid-year in 2025 and be completed in 2026. It’ll be at Truckee Regional Park, and will be approximately 20,000 square feet. The cost estimate for the new library is expected to be $25 million.

This project has now been in the works for over 10 years. In 2008 a grand jury was held where it was decided that the 4,500-square-foot library would not suffice for the town’s population.

The library was first opened in 1976 when Truckee’s population was around 2,000. Since the zoom boom, the population of Truckee has now surpassed 17,000.

“So we have a vastly growing community, yet a library that’s way too small to adequately serve the needs of this diverse community we have,” said Friends of Truckee Library board member, Kathleen Eagan.

According to Louise Zabriskie, president of the Friends of the Truckee Library, the conceptual design includes one large community gathering space that will hold up to 150 people. There will also be a few other, smaller private community meeting rooms that range from two to 20 people. The conceptual design also presents areas allocated for children, teens, and adults.

“Libraries end up reflecting the needs of their community,” said Eagan. “What we’ve come to realize is it can be just about anything the community wants it to be — either by designing themselves or working in partnership with the county library system about putting together programming that meets the needs of the community.”

Those interested in providing feedback for what they would like to see at the library may email their suggestions to info@truckeefol.org for review.

MORE THAN A LIBRARY

According to Eagan, Truckee lacks a cultural gathering space for people of all ages and backgrounds to gather and have access to free resources — whether it be books, computers, or a space for connecting with each other.

“One of the problems that we have with our current library is the facility is so small you really can’t have a large number of people assembling there,” said Eagan.

She also said that the private spaces in the new library will help serve those who go to the library for tutoring or learning English as a second language. Currently there are no private spaces at the Truckee Library that meet those needs.

Zabriskie mentioned a conversation she had with a local teacher about the need for a safe space for students to work on homework and school projects.

“One of the things about Truckee is we have an economically divided town,” she said. “Members of our community make below $35,000 a year. That raises an issue where some students aren’t comfortable inviting their friends from school home because maybe it’s too crowded, they don’t have internet — which makes a library absolutely essential… it reflects an important safe place for students to go to after school.”

Libraries are also primarily free spaces for members of the community to enjoy without hurting their wallet.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t want to have to go buy coffee or a drink to get out and meet a friend. Especially for people that have a lower income or a senior that has a fixed income,” said Zabriskie.

The Friends of the Truckee Library have also begun a campaign for LibraryUp called Luminaries — in which over 165 individuals and families have committed up to $1,000 each to the new library, as well as 13 local businesses that have committed up to $2,500 each. The money donated will be restricted to start-up costs. Those who are interested in becoming luminaries and donating to the new library can go to http://www.truckeefol.org/luminaries and must donate a minimum of $1000 for individuals or families. Businesses must donate $2,500 to be considered a Luminary donor.

Those who would still like to contribute on a tighter budget may donate a minimum of $5 at http://www.truckeefol.org/join-us . So far the new library has also received funding from the Martis Camp Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, and the Thomas P. Raley Foundation.

Those who are interested in learning more about the new Truckee Library or would like to ask questions may do so by attending presentations by Zabriskie or send queries to info@truckeefol.org .

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com