Truckee Tahoe Unified School District one of 18 districts to be awarded Bulk Milk Grant

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – We’ve all heard that milk helps to fortify our bones. But, the cartons don’t exactly do the same for our environment.

Single packaging is by far the largest contributor to school food waste. According to a study conducted by World Wildlife Fund, approximately 45 million gallons of milk get poured down drains at schools each year. Bulk milk dispensers (BMDs) significantly reduce that waste. The study indicates that BMDs result in only 4.5 cartons of milk waste per student, as compared to the roughly 32 cartons of waste per student without BMDs.

With a bulk milk system, schools could save 30 pounds of carbon dioxide per student — the equivalent of taking 145,000 gas-powered vehicles off the road each year. Considering the immense quantity of meals served on a daily basis—over 31 million lunches and 13 million breakfasts—the combined environmental effect of these cartons and bottles is staggering.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District was recently one of 18 school districts to be awarded a bulk milk grant from the Chef Ann Foundation, allowing for children to receive the nutrients they need to power through the day, while also massively decreasing their food waste.

The Bulk Milk program will ultimately contribute to lower disposal costs, decreased environmental impacts, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and lower energy expenses for schools. Students also benefit from the flexibility of serving themselves only what they need. By the end of June, the goal is to have bulk machines in all schools in Truckee Tahoe Unified School District.

“In the 30s, 40s, and 50s bulk machines were the norm. And then convenience came in,” said Kat Soltanmorad, Food Service Director at TTUSD.

Since 2009, the Chef Ann Foundation has been working to bring bulk milk dispensers to schools across the country to combat and hopefully reverse environmental harm. As of now, the foundation has made an impact on over 14,000 schools and 3.4 million children through its initiatives to provide nutritious, hand-made meals and reduce waste. Chef Ann Foundation’s Bulk Milk grant program, awarded to select K–12 school districts across the U.S, will provide grantees equipment, materials, and training needed to implement a bulk milk serving system.

“School food wasn’t something I realized I needed to be a part of until all of a sudden I was. The impact we can have on future generations in so many different ways is what gets me out of bed every day. If you haven’t seen a kid eat a purple carrot then you haven’t lived,” Laura Smith, Executive Program Director at the Chef Ann Foundation, said.

Soltanmorad is committed to maintaining the scratch cooking model and looks forward to collaborating with local chefs to enhance culinary skills in the kitchen. “Without our team of chefs, we couldn’t do this,” Soltanmorad said.

The Chef Ann Foundation is also accepting applications for its Healthy School Food Pathway Pre-Apprenticeship program in California. The program provides a seven-week, paid, work-based learning experience for individuals interested in pursuing a career in K-12 school food. Participants gain 84 hours of work experience, access to online courses, and live virtual learning sessions, mentored by experienced professionals.

The initiative aims to address the shortage of skilled school food professionals in California, offering opportunities for both newcomers and current school food service employees. Successful completion opens the door to CAF’s comprehensive Apprenticeship program. The application is open until Feb. 12, 2024.