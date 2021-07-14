Truckee weather: Rain chances next week
A chance for thunderstorms enters the forecast for Truckee early next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be hazy before 8 a.m. today. Highs will reach 85, with lows dipping to 48 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight, with 20 mph gusts possible.
Thursday’s high will reach 80, and Friday’s will get to 79. Lows will settle around 46 both nights.
Saturday’s high will hit 83, and Sunday’s will climb to 85. Lows will be in the mid- to low 50s.
Monday and Tuesday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s high will reach 85. Tuesday’s will top out at 84.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Rain chances next week
A chance for thunderstorms enters the forecast for Truckee early next week, the National Weather Service said.