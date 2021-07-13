Truckee weather: Temps start to drop

It looks like comfortable weather has returned to Truckee, at least for the moment, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 88. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 10 mph this evening. Lows will land at 52 tonight.

Skies will remain sunny through Sunday.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 85, with lows dropping to 49 that night.

Thursday’s high will reach 82, and Friday’s will make it to 80. Lows will be in the lower 40s both nights.





Saturday’s high will climb to 83, and Sunday’s will top out at 85. Expect highs of 86 on Monday.