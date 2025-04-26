20th Anniversary Concerts at Common series announced

Live Music returns to Tahoe City: June 15 – September 7, 2025

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe City Downtown Association announces the 2025 lineup for the 20th Anniversary of the beloved free summer music series Concerts at Commons Beach . Every Sunday evening from June 15 to Sept. 7, locals and visitors alike are invited to bring blankets, beach chairs, and dancing shoes for a season of unforgettable live music, lakeside sunsets, and community vibes.

This year’s lineup spans bluegrass, funk, soul, jam, rock, jazz, and Americana—curated to make every Sunday a celebration of sound and summer.

The series is hosted by Tahoe City Downtown Association , Tahoe City Public Utility District and North Tahoe Community Alliance’s TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program .

Each concert is free and family-friendly, with food and beverage vendors on-site. Music kicks off at 4:30 p.m. All shows take place at Commons Beach on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City.

For sponsorship opportunities from $300 to $15,000 for the series, please contact kat@visittahoecity.com .

2025 Concerts at Commons Beach Lineup: