20th Anniversary Concerts at Common series announced
Live Music returns to Tahoe City: June 15 – September 7, 2025
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe City Downtown Association announces the 2025 lineup for the 20th Anniversary of the beloved free summer music series Concerts at Commons Beach. Every Sunday evening from June 15 to Sept. 7, locals and visitors alike are invited to bring blankets, beach chairs, and dancing shoes for a season of unforgettable live music, lakeside sunsets, and community vibes.
This year’s lineup spans bluegrass, funk, soul, jam, rock, jazz, and Americana—curated to make every Sunday a celebration of sound and summer.
The series is hosted by Tahoe City Downtown Association, Tahoe City Public Utility District and North Tahoe Community Alliance’s TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program.
Each concert is free and family-friendly, with food and beverage vendors on-site. Music kicks off at 4:30 p.m. All shows take place at Commons Beach on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City.
For sponsorship opportunities from $300 to $15,000 for the series, please contact kat@visittahoecity.com.
2025 Concerts at Commons Beach Lineup:
- June 15 – Broken Compass
Broken Compass Bluegrass | Bluegrass
- June 22 – Joy and Madness
Joy and Madness | Funk with a supercharged, soulful twist
- June 29 – Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber (plus special guest TBA)
Tim Snider | Looped electric violin meets raw vocals and rhythmic force
- July 6 – Dead Winter Carpenters
Dead Winter Carpenters | Americana / Roots Rock
- July 13 – Great North Special
Great North Special | Country-funk, soul-blues, psych-rock, and jazz
- July 20 – Cool Cool Cool
Cool Cool Cool | Funk, R&B, and Soul
- July 27 – Poor Man’s Whiskey
Poor Man’s Whiskey | Bluegrass meets Southern Rock and Jam
- August 3 – Collectivity with special guest MuZiek
Collectivity | Psychedelic soul meets jazz/funk improvisation
- August 10 – Boot Juice
Boot Juice | Funk, jazz, and cosmic rock fusion
- August 17 – New Monsoon
New Monsoon | Electric and acoustic grooves with a world beat
- August 24 – Mestizo Beat
Mestizo Beat | Funk, Soul, Latin Jazz, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rock
- August 31 – Lebo & Friends (with Elliot Peck)
Lebo Music | Versatile, soulful, and genre-defying string mastery
- September 7 – Blues Monsters
The Blues Monsters | Tahoe’s very own rock & roll powerhouse
