EAT This Week: Incline Bak’d’s Italian Stallion

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When it comes to Italian sandwiches, there are a lot of variations out there: the Italian Grinder, the Carmela, the Muffaletta, and the Goomba are just a few examples – all equally delicious. So, when I bit into this week’s feature, I kind of had an idea of what I was getting into. But a couple of tweaks to this version, and I was immediately in love.

Incline Bak’d’s Italian Stallion. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

I think with this sandwich you need to start with the bread. That’s because Incline Bak’d is scratch making their own sour dough focaccia. Fermented to perfection and including a touch of honey for sweetness, this Italian flatbread holds everything together perfectly while also giving you max flavor when it comes to bread. Often bread can be an afterthought for sandwiches, but not here.

In between the slices the stacked high components are ham, mortadella, salami, fresh mozzarella slices, pesto, mixed greens, and finished off with Italian dressing. The meat trio here does most of the heavy lifting and anytime you can get pork-on-pork, I’m a big fan. With the proteins bringing equal parts rich, smoky, savory, and salty, the tanginess from the Italian dressing cuts through each perfectly to bring a supberb balance.

The mixed greens bring freshness and texture, while the mozzarella adds a light creaminess. However, my favorite part of the sandwich just might be the addition of pesto. It’s bright and herby and really accentuates all the other ingredients to give you a bite that makes you immediately want another. It’s kind of addicting.

I know there are a lot of sandwich options out there, but the beauty of a sandwich is that they can be enjoyed almost anytime. If you’re a fan of big meats piled high with herby tanginess punctuation, then you might want to give this one a spin.

Incline Bak’d is located at 120 Country Club Dr. Ste 28 in Incline Village. For ordering and menu information visit them online at inclinebaked.com or by phone at 775-298-2245.