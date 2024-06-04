Gateway Mountain Center welcomes four new board members

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Gateway Mountain Center has recently expanded its board, welcoming four new members: Lisa Ryan, Tanja Powers, Brad Waugh, and Felicity Beallo.

Lisa Ryan:

Lisa Ryan. Provided / Kate Frankfurt

Lisa Ryan brings over 25 years of HR, talent management, and operations experience across multiple industries. Until mid-2023, she was the Chief People Officer at Lyell Immunopharma, where she played a pivotal role in growing the company to a successful IPO in 2021 and expanding the workforce to around 300 employees across California and Washington.

Prior to her time at Lyell, Ryan spent a decade at Genentech in various roles in US Commercial, Global Technical Operations, and Global Product Development, leading HR teams globally and contributing to major transformation efforts and integration teams for acquisitions.

Earlier, Ryan served as VP/Group Director of Talent Operations at Digitas and began her career directing youth programs at the Greater Boston YMCA.

In the past year, Ryan pursued Executive Coaching certification and engaged in coaching, consulting, and community-building efforts. She holds a BA in Psychology from Boston College and an MBA from Suffolk University.

“I am excited to join Gateway’s board because I believe in the mission, the team, and bringing needed programs and services to the youth and families of the communities where Gateway Mountain Center operates. I’m especially excited about Gateway’s expansion efforts into the SF Bay Area,” Ryan said.

Tanja Powers

Tanja Powers. Provided / Kate Frankfurt

With over 30 years in life sciences, Tanja Powers brings extensive expertise in sales, marketing, and patient access to the Gateway Mountain Center board. Known for her empowering leadership style, strategic thinking, and pragmatic approach, Powers has led large organizations, driven significant change initiatives, and launched successful products throughout her career.

Most recently, she served as Vice President of Ophthalmology at Genentech, managing a portfolio with nearly $2 billion in annual sales and overseeing the launch of the blockbuster drug Vabysmo. She recently transitioned from this role to focus on executive coaching and non-profit work.

A resident of Oakland, CA, and proud mother of two young adults, Powers enjoys exploring Bay Area restaurants and bookstores. She is enthusiastic about joining the Gateway Mountain Center board, having experienced the therapeutic benefits of nature firsthand.

Powers holds a journalism degree, an MBA, and is a Hudson certified leadership coach. She is also an active member of SV2.

Brad Waugh

Brad Waugh. Provided / Kate Frankfurt

With over 25 years of experience in litigation and intellectual property law, Waugh currently serves as Associate General Counsel at Intel, where for over a decade he has led litigation teams in resolving global legal disputes. Prior to Intel, he was an IP litigator at Cooley LLP.

“I am excited to join Gateway’s board because I have a passion for youth mental health and believe in Gateway’s mission to harness the power of nature for healing and wellness,” Waugh said.

Waugh holds degrees in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech and Rice University, and a law degree from Stanford. Residing in Silicon Valley with his wife, he has raised three children and is passionate about youth mental health.

Felicity Beallo

Felicity Beallo. Provided / Kate Frankfurt

Originally from South America, Beallo studied Philosophy at the University of Buenos Aires before settling in Truckee with her family. Over the past decade, Beallo has been deeply involved in Sierra Community House’s mission, serving in various roles from Volunteer to Program Director.

Currently, Beallo dedicates her time as the Community Engagement Manager at Sierra Community House, overseeing Promotora and Parenting Programs along with family engagement activities. A certified trainer and bilingual facilitator, Beallo is passionate about community service, particularly focusing on Latino Outreach and staff development.

In 2021, Beallo received The Chris Ballin Award for her advocacy work promoting cultural competency, equality, and social justice. Leading a team of Promotoras dedicated to equity and access, Beallo emphasizes community-driven initiatives and ensuring all voices are heard in decision-making processes.

“I am excited to join Gateway’s board because after so many years of being part of this wonderful community, I understand the needs of our families; and, as a mother of teenagers myself, the struggles of our youth,” Beallo continues. “We know that disconnection from self, family and community is a root cause of distress and anxiety. Gateway’s work is important because transforming youth through adventures in nature is essential to their mental wellness. Gateway’s mission deeply touched my heart.”