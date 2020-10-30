Gym, fitness center at Community Recreation Center to open
The gymnasium and fitness center at the Community Recreation Center, located at 10981 Truckee Way, will open on Monday, Nov. 2, according to the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District (TDRPD). These spaces have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. With winter around the corner, TDRPD is preparing to meet the community’s need and desire to recreate safely indoors.
TDRPD is putting in place many COVID-19 health precautions for the safest possible experience. The fitness center will operate on a reservation system only that allows for physical distancing between users. Patrons will make reservations on the TDRPD.org website. Reservations through Nov. 30 will open on Monday, Oct. 26 for TDRPD residents. Pickleball will also be available only by reservation through the TDRPD.org website as well.
Upon arriving at the south doors to the facility, the doors between the pool and the recreation center, staff will screen patrons for temperatures. Fitness center users will be handed disinfecting supplies for their stations. Cleaning will be ongoing during the day by staff as well. Gathering in the hallways will not be allowed.
Admission prices are increasing a little from last winter to offset the extra cleaning and maintenance costs. Admission will be $8 for resident adults and $6 for resident youth or seniors. Reservations can be made on the tdrpd.org website.
Source: Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District (TDRPD)
