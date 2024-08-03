Importance of civility in this year’s election cycle

As the election cycle heats up, the importance of civility in political discussion can not be emphasized enough. With increasing polarization and the rise of social media as the way most people are interacting with political content, maintaining a civil and respectful tone, especially when it comes to our local election is crucial. This election season I challenge all of us to think about the importance of civility as it fosters a culture of constructive debate, ensures inclusivity, and helps maintain public trust in the electoral system.

I think a lot of us would agree that the current political environment is void of civility. Because of this, we are missing crucial aspects that make our democracy work. Civility in political discussions encourages constructive debate, allowing diverse viewpoints to be heard and considered. When politicians and voters engage respectfully, they create an environment where ideas can be exchanged freely and openly. When we don’t, we create an environment where people don’t want to engage in debate and will stick in their silos of thinking. It becomes easy to live in a them vs. us or right vs. wrong mentality without being challenged to see other people’s perspectives. When we work on actively listening to each other and responding thoughtfully, we can challenge assumptions, which can lead to more robust and effective solutions. Conversely, uncivil behavior, such as personal attacks or inflammatory rhetoric, shuts down meaningful dialogue and deepens divisions.

Civility plays a key role in ensuring that the political process is inclusive. A respectful tone makes it possible for individuals from all backgrounds to participate without fear of hostility or discrimination. In recent years, the rise of online harassment and bullying has made it more difficult for many people to engage in political discussions. When an individual or a group experiences abusive language and threats they are discouraged from further participating in the democratic process. By promoting civility, society can create a more welcoming environment where everyone feels safe to express their opinions and contribute to the political conversation.

Civility is also essential for maintaining public trust in the electoral system. According to an article published by the Pew Research Center in June of 2024 “As of April 2024, 22% of Americans say they trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (21%).” And while this number is up slightly from last year, to me, it still seems dismallya low. How do you think that feeling would change if we could see our leaders actually listening to each other coming up with solutions to the issues that impact our country? While we might not be able to impact that sort of change on a national scale, we can practice that on a local level.

In this year’s election cycle, the importance of civility cannot be overstated. Civility fosters constructive debate, ensures inclusivity, and maintains public trust in our democratic process. By promoting respectful dialogue and discouraging inflammatory rhetoric, we as a community can create a healthier political climate for our region. This fall I would challenge all of us to work on making sure we are hearing all the voices in our community.

*https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2024/06/24/public-trust-in-government-1958-2024/