LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Julie Regan, Executive Director of the TRPA

This week the Tahoe TAP podcast brings you Julie Regan, Executive Director of the Tahoe Planning Agency (TRPA) to chat about affordable housing solutions, struggles and strategies.

Julie Regan Courtesy photo

Julie Regan is a seasoned Lake Tahoe executive. In 2022, the 15-member Governing Board of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) selected Julie to lead the organization which is charged with environmental protection of the second deepest lake in the United States. Julie is a proven leader in environmental conservation, government affairs, and community engagement with decades of experience in the public and private sectors. She has held a leadership position at TRPA since 2003. Formed in 1969, TRPA was the first environmental interstate compact agency of its kind in the United States.

Julie earned her master’s degree in journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and is a doctoral candidate in environmental science at the University of Nevada, Reno focusing her research on the intersection of science and public policy, building on her experience at Lake Tahoe balancing environmental preservation in a $5-billion tourist-based economy. She is the past Co-Chair of the nationally focused Network for Landscape Conservation and has contributed writings on destination stewardship to the global conversation on over tourism.

Originally from Delaware, Julie is celebrating three decades of community life at Tahoe where she’s been active in-service organizations including being former Chair of the Barton Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees. She enjoys skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and traveling with her family and dogs.