UPDATE: Man dies in suicide near Truckee courthouse
UPDATE at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday
Nevada County authorities have identified the deceased as a 34-year-old male, who was confirmed deceased by the Truckee Police Department at 11:46 a.m. He was located behind the courthouse at 10075 Levon Ave. It was a suicide by firearm.
Initially posted
One man has been confirmed dead Wednesday morning in an apparent suicide near the Truckee courthouse, authorities say.
Around 11:40 a.m., the Truckee Police Department responded to a report of a man who had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Grass Valley Police Sgt. Steve Johnson.
Truckee police declined to release any information about the suicide at this time, but the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a deceased male outside of the courthouse, according to spokesperson Andrew Trygg.
No further information is currently available, as Truckee police are handling the incident as an active investigation, Trygg said.
This story has been updated with a more accurate description about where the shooting occurred.
