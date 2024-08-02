Nevada County seeks input on proposed ordinance permitting residents to live in tiny homes on wheels
NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Nevada County is seeking public comment by Sept. 5 on a proposed ordinance that would allow residents to legally live in tiny homes on wheels on private property in the unincorporated county.
The Board of Supervisors directed staff to prepare the draft ordinance during its board workshops in January to provide needed housing for residents. Housing is one of the Board’s eight objectives for the year. This is following the launch of the ADU guidebook and housing master plans to help make housing easier and more affordable to build, to help increase the housing stock in Nevada County and to address the housing crisis.
The proposed ordinance is inspired by similar regulations developed by other jurisdictions, including Placer County. Through an outreach process, County Staff developed a draft ordinance to allow tiny homes on wheels in Nevada County that proposes the following general changes:
The proposed ordinance
- Allows for use of tiny homes on wheels as single-family dwellings, Accessory Dwelling
Units, dwelling groups, and second dwellings consistent with allowed density limits.
- Defines specific health and safety standards and certification requirements, including
water and sewer standards.
- Defines specific site development standards and design requirements for the homes,
including that building materials must be wood, HardiePanel or material traditionally
used for residential homes.
Written public comment can be submitted until 5 p.m. Sept. 5 to Senior Planner Kyle Smith at
Kyle.Smith@NevadaCountyCa.gov or at 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 170, Nevada City, CA 95959.
The proposed ordinance is expected to be considered by the Planning Commission in
September or October and reviewed by the Board of Supervisors in November. For more
information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/PlanningProjects.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.