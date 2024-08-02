Nevada County seeks input on proposed ordinance permitting residents to live in tiny homes on wheels

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Nevada County is seeking public comment by Sept. 5 on a proposed ordinance that would allow residents to legally live in tiny homes on wheels on private property in the unincorporated county.

The Board of Supervisors directed staff to prepare the draft ordinance during its board workshops in January to provide needed housing for residents. Housing is one of the Board’s eight objectives for the year. This is following the launch of the ADU guidebook and housing master plans to help make housing easier and more affordable to build, to help increase the housing stock in Nevada County and to address the housing crisis.

The proposed ordinance is inspired by similar regulations developed by other jurisdictions, including Placer County. Through an outreach process, County Staff developed a draft ordinance to allow tiny homes on wheels in Nevada County that proposes the following general changes:

The proposed ordinance

Allows for use of tiny homes on wheels as single-family dwellings, Accessory Dwelling

Units, dwelling groups, and second dwellings consistent with allowed density limits.

Units, dwelling groups, and second dwellings consistent with allowed density limits. Defines specific health and safety standards and certification requirements, including

water and sewer standards.

water and sewer standards. Defines specific site development standards and design requirements for the homes,

including that building materials must be wood, HardiePanel or material traditionally

used for residential homes.

Written public comment can be submitted until 5 p.m. Sept. 5 to Senior Planner Kyle Smith at

Kyle.Smith@NevadaCountyCa.gov or at 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 170, Nevada City, CA 95959.

The proposed ordinance is expected to be considered by the Planning Commission in

September or October and reviewed by the Board of Supervisors in November. For more

information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/PlanningProjects .