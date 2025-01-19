New design for Truckee Regional Library unveiled

Truckee Library rendering

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Friends of the Truckee Library, in partnership with Nevada and Placer Counties and the Town of Truckee, revealed the new schematic design for the highly anticipated Truckee Regional Library. This milestone marks a transformative step in addressing the evolving needs of Truckee’s vibrant and growing community.

The new Truckee Regional Library is slated for construction at Truckee Regional Park, and its design reflects the collaborative efforts of the architectural firms JKAE and Group 4. JKAE, a local firm renowned for its expertise in designing within Truckee’s unique mountain environment, partnered with Group 4, a leader in innovative library design. Together, they have created a vision for a state-of-the-art facility that blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings while meeting the diverse needs of a modern community.

The design process has been shaped by extensive community input, including two rounds of public engagement to prioritize library uses and aesthetics. Additionally, an advisory task force

of over 20 local organizations provided invaluable guidance to ensure the new library reflects

Truckee’s values and aspirations.

“This project has been a model for cross-jurisdictional teamwork,” said Nevada County District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock. “Our staff and the Board of Supervisors have been committed and engaged in this effort since the beginning. We are so proud of the Town of Truckee, our County, the Friends of the Truckee Library, and the partners who have contributed. Working together, we continue to move closer to the shared vision of a new library – our community library!”

Since the current library opened in 1974, Truckee’s population has grown tenfold, from 2,000 to nearly 20,000 residents. This new 20,000-square-foot library is designed to accommodate this growth while providing a dynamic space for literacy, innovation, and community engagement.

“Libraries are so much more than books or digital downloads. Our community needs a space where people of all ages and walks of life can come together,” said April Cole, Executive Director of Friends of the Truckee Library. “A building that is both expansive enough to meet our community’s needs and designed to be beautiful and welcoming creates something truly essential: connection.”

The Friends of the Truckee Library and its partners invite the community to learn more about the new Truckee Regional Library and discover ways to get involved. For more information about the project, ways to contribute, or to view the design images, please visit http://www.truckeefol.org .