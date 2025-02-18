North Tahoe Recreation & Aquatics Center Study Complete; TCPUD and NTPUD to not move the project forward

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – After completing a multi-year study on the feasibility of building a Recreation and Aquatics Center in North Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) and the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) have decided not to pursue the jointly led project due to funding constraints.

The TCPUD and NTPUD Board of Directors determined that, based on voter polling results and projected costs of the project, it is not feasible to move forward with a special tax measure to fund the facility at this time.

The conceptual project, considered at the Firestone Property in Dollar Hill, would have initially cost approximately $77 million to construct and the budget would need to consider additional annual operating costs. The proposed facility envisioned a six-lane lap pool, a leisure pool, a multi-sport gymnasium, a fitness equipment area, large group exercise rooms, and an indoor walking track. Due to constraints on existing property tax revenues, the Districts would not be able fund the project without a new revenue source.

A property tax assessment of approximately $600 per parcel/per year would have been necessary to build and operate the proposed facility. Early community input and surveys showed strong support for a project, but statistically valid polling of likely voters found that support fell short of the required approval level, primarily due to costs.

“While the Recreation and Aquatic Center project won’t move forward at this time, it is important to note that the extensive research and reports completed in this study serve as a foundation for future recreation endeavors,” explained Sue Daniels, NTPUD Board President.

The recreation study identified many other recreation infrastructure improvements and opportunities at existing facilities. Several projects are already complete or are underway, including new tennis and pickleball courts in the North Tahoe Regional Park and improvements to parks, athletic fields, and other existing facilities in Tahoe City and the West Shore.

The TCPUD and NTPUD extend their heartfelt thanks to the community members, stakeholders, professional partners, and everyone who contributed to this study.

To access the study data and information about the proposed facility, please visit the project website at https://northtahoerec.org .