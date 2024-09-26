Obituary: Lawrence “Larry” Guardanapo

Lawrence "Larry" Guardanapo

March 2, 1943 – September 19, 2024

**Obituary: Lawrence “Larry” Manuel Guardanapo (1943–2024)**

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Lawrence “Larry” Manuel Guardanapo, lovingly known as “VuVu” by his granddaughter, Kendall. Larry passed away peacefully on September 19, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in Pahrump, NV. He was 81 years old.

Larry was a pillar of the community in Incline Village, NV, where he resided from 1968 until 2001. He dedicated over 25 years of service to the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, rising to the rank of Captain before retiring in 2001. Larry’s commitment to the community extended beyond his career; he was also one of the founding members of the Optimist Club, contributing to its mission of empowering young people. His name proudly adorned the plaque at Preston Field for decades, reflecting his long-lasting impact.

In his younger years, Larry was an active participant in local sports and recreational activities. He played softball and bowled on the Pink Panthers league team at Bowl Incline, where he spent many enjoyable evenings. He also was one of the founders of what is now known as the “crazy craft sled races at Diamond Peak”, which all began in front of his home in Incline on Jennifer St. He was a regular at Atillio’s, where he first met the love of his life, Jeanne, through their mutual friend, Benny Ferarri. Larry also frequented Ferarri Testarosa’s, where he was part of a close-knit group of friends.

After retiring, Larry could often be found on one of the two golf courses in town, enjoying the game he loved. He later moved to Palm Desert, CA, where he embraced the peacefulness of retirement and played a lot of golf, and eventually settled in Pahrump, NV in 2016.

Larry was married to Jeanne Guardanapo for 13 years, and though their marriage ended in divorce, their bond endured for nearly 40 years as life partners. He is survived by Jeanne; his beloved son Shaun; his granddaughter Kendall; his brother Robert and his wife Jeannette; and a host of nephews, nieces, and dear friends.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held in Incline Village on June 14th of 2025, venues and time TBD, where friends and family will gather to honor the incredible legacy he leaves behind.

He will be deeply missed but forever remembered for his unwavering service, dedication to his community, and the love he shared with his family and friends.