Obituary: Robert James Olmer
November 19, 1956 – December 31, 2022
We are deeply saddened to announce that Robert James Olmer, of Incline Village NV, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022 at the age of 66.
Born in New York City, Robert was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Elizabeth Olmer, both Holocaust survivors. He is survived by his daughter Karlee Olmer, brother Leonard Olmer (Linda), and nieces Merissa Olmer (Brian Lamb) and Victoria Olmer.
With a degree in Marketing, Robert spent his career promoting businesses as Marketing Director in the hospitality, tourism, and ski industry. He had served as Campaign Manager for a gubernatorial re-election, and most recently ran an Airbnb and was Co-partner in Dos Robertos LLC.
Robert loved people and was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. An avid skier and hiker, he cherished his community and the breathtaking beauty of his beloved Lake Tahoe.
Suddenly, and far too soon, those whose lives Robert touched are now left to remember and honor this life…with love and gratitude for his kindness, loyalty, infectious laugh, and smile that lit up a room. To all who knew him, Robert was a force of generosity, humor, and optimism.
Love you and miss you forever.
