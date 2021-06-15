One dead in Truckee plane crash

One person has been confirmed dead and another person has been injured after a Tuesday plane crash in the Martis Valley area, authorities say.

At around 11 a.m., the Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported crash of a single-engine Cirrus SR20 aircraft in a heavily wooded remote region of Martis Valley, between Truckee and North Lake Tahoe.

The condition of the injured passenger is not known, and no other information about the individuals on board the plane has been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the incident, according to an FAA spokesperson.

FROM A RELEASE At approximately 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cirrus SR20, FAA identification number N89423, crashed 1.16 nautical miles south of the airport near Lahontan, Placer County, California. Two occupants were aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident. One pilot was fatally injured and died at the scene. The other pilot occupant was transported approximately 10 minutes after the incident by EMS helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, and was reported to be in stable condition. The aircraft struck an open field in a nose down attitude. No fire resulted; no measurable fuel was spilled. The aircraft was equipped with a ballistic parachute, and it had been deployed. No homes were threatened. The aircraft departed the south bound runway 20 at Truckee Tahoe Airport and was cleared for departure at approximately 10:45 a.m. The winds as reported by the air traffic control tower at the time of departure were from the south (180 degrees) at 10 knots with gusts up to 21 knots. Truckee Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, Truckee police, California Highway Patrol, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Truckee Tahoe Airport District responded to the scene and assisted with the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration was on scene as of 12:45 p.m. local to begin an investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The cause of the incident is undetermined at this time. Source: Truckee Tahoe Airport District