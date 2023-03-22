Palisades Tahoe Alpine hosts Boarding for Breast Cancer’s ‘Love Your Peaks’ Event 

Palisades Tahoe Alpine is raising funds and awareness for Boarding for Breast Cancer’s year-round programs.

Provided

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Boarding for Breast Cancer will be at Palisades Tahoe Alpine March 25 for the Love Your Peaks series, presented by Suja Organic. B4BC’s Love Your Peaks is a winter event series and fundraising campaign to support breast cancer awareness and prevention at resorts nationwide.

Participants will get outside in support of B4BC’s mission of a healthy and active lifestyle as the best means of preventing breast cancer while raising funds for the organization’s education, prevention, and survivorship programs. B4BC promotes the importance of self-check breast exams and early detection.

The Love Your Peaks Palisades Tahoe Alpine event includes the Pink Poker Run, Tribute Ride, raffles, auctions, breast health education, and Suja Organic juice sampling. Onsite event registration for the Pink Poker Run will be held from 8:30–11 a.m. at the B4BC Booth on March 25th.

Friday, March 24

There will be a registration party with live music, a raffle, silent auction and drink specials from 4–8 p.m. at the River Ranch Lodge.

Saturday, March 25

The Pink Poker Run will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at five stops across the resort and is open to all ages and abilities. Registration is a minimum donation of $25 per person, which includes a goodie bag, but additional fundraising is encouraged. The awards ceremony will follow the Pink Poker Run at 2 p.m. with the raffle following at 3 p.m.

The Pink Poker Run is an interactive way to explore the mountain while supporting breast cancer awareness and prevention. Participants visit various checkpoints around the mountain to collect pink playing cards. Those with the three best poker hands at the end of the run will win prizes from B4BC and its partners. Top fundraisers can win sweet prizes from Yeti, GoPro, 686, and other B4BC partners. Participants are encouraged to wear their best pink costume as “bonus cards,” and will be awarded for the best pink spirit and attitude.

To register or donate, click here .

The Tribute Ride is a group ride down the mountain that participants can dedicate to someone they know with breast cancer. Meet at the B4BC Booth at 3:30 p.m. to pick up a pink cape and take one run down the mountain in honor of a loved one.

If you can’t join in person, B4BC encourages virtual participation through monthly raffles and a weekly photo contest running through May. Each week, B4BC will pick one random winner who posts on Instagram using the hashtag #loveyourpeaks and tags @b4bc. The winner will receive a prize pack from B4BC partners.

For more information and registration, click here .