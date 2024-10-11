Tahoe Crew: pioneering youth rowing on Lake Tahoe

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – In July 2023, Wyatt Nordstrom, president of the Tahoe Crew and one of its coaches, set off on an ambitious mission to establish the first youth rowing program on Lake Tahoe. This summer, the club expanded its reach, inviting teenagers from neighboring schools to join, and now has a roster of 20 enthusiastic athletes.

“Rowing is a very technical sport. It’s not something you can learn to do in an hour. It takes weeks and weeks of practice to be able to handle a boat. “As a result, you have to put a lot into it to get a lot out of it,” Nordstrom said. “There’s really no casual participation in this. It’s so gratifying when you see people embrace the sport and develop a lot of enthusiasm and really dive into it.”

The boats are long, narrow, and fast. Because of this, the boats require a significant amount of time and practice to be able to row without flipping iover. Provided / Wyatt Nordstrom

Originally hailing from the East Coast, Wyatt spent 26 years in San Francisco before moving to Incline Village in September 2020. After relocating, he searched for rowing opportunities in the area but found none. In the interim, he began a master’s program and connected with an architect who was also a rower. When she suggested he train her daughter, Wyatt initially hesitated, as his experience had been primarily with adults. However, convinced to give it a shot, he found himself drawn into coaching, leading to the creation of the club.

Historically, rowing had not been popular on Lake Tahoe, largely due to the lake’s reputation as a powerboating destination. This cultural perception, combined with the abundance of other sports available to local youth, meant that the community lacked a strong interest in rowing until the Tahoe Crew was formed. The team practices at a private beach owned by a family on Lakeshore Boulevard, which serves as their home base during the season, which runs from early April to early November.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, Tahoe Crew made its mark at the Head of the Port regatta in Sacramento. Competing against more experienced teams and battling extreme heat, the crew of six athletes showcased their determination and hard work. This event, a 500-meter head race, was their first-ever regatta, marking only the second competitive outing for the team.

“I was surprised at the result. We would’ve been happy if they just didn’t come in last. Quite the contrary, they did exceptionally well. They exceeded our expectations. This really injected a lot of enthusiasm and positivity into the team,” Nordstrom said.

Rowing, Nordstrom notes, is a sport steeped in history. “The earliest documented report of a rowing race is over 3,000 years old. Today, it is one of the largest collegiate sports and one of the most strenuous,” Nordstrom said.

He highlights the sport’s unique qualities: “Rowing teaches perseverance, discipline, endurance, stamina, and teamwork. Most rowing takes place with others in a boat, requiring synchronization. Unlike many sports where individual contributions shine, rowing demands collective effort.”

With remarkable success at their first regatta, Tahoe Crew aims to grow further. “Crew is an enormous opportunity for youth in the area. We have incredible benefactors and coaches, such as Jennifer Greenough and Cindy Barker. They are wonderful, and the biggest reason we did so well at the recent regatta,” Nordstrom said.

In the spring, the team will transition to sprint races, typically 200 meters in length. Recent regatta results highlight their achievements:

– 1st place in the Boys’ Novice Double: Alex Tippett (Truckee High) and Asher Edwards (Incline High)

– 1st place U19 and 2nd place overall in the Girls’ Novice Double: Lilly Kurashewich (Incline High) and Marguerite Vachon (North Tahoe)

– 1st place U17 and 4th place overall in the Boys’ Single: Sebren Key (Galena High)

– 3rd place U19 and 6th place overall in the Boys’ Single: Shingo Copeland (Carson High)

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.